Teachers and administrators with Petaluma’s Old Adobe Union School District reached a tentative agreement late last week, ending a months-long standoff in negotiations and averting plans for a strike if a new contract wasn’t ratified by this week.

It remained for the agreement to be ratified at the district board meeting set for Thursday. Unionized teachers had vowed to strike if an agreement was not reached by that meeting.

“I’m happy to report we have reached an agreement with the Old Adobe Teachers Union,” said district school board president Kim Shaver in an email to the Argus-Courier. OATA spokesperson Keith Blascow confirmed the development.

Under the tentative agreement, certificated salaries will increase by 10% and medical coverage by $18,834 effective July 1 of this year. A second raise takes effect on July 1 of next year.

This year’s raises are retroactive to last July, said Blascow – who is also a 5th grade teacher at Sonoma Mountain Elementary Charter School, one of the district’s five schools – because “we were working without a negotiated contract for the 2023-24 school year.”

Hopefully, he added, “we should see the raises reflected in our December or January check and be retroactively paid for the months up to that point.”

Shaver also provided more information Wednesday, saying that “The District and OATA settled on a two-year agreement. A 10% raise for the 2023-24 school year (retroactive to July 1st 2023) with a $2,920 increase towards health benefits and a 5% raise for the 2024-25 school year.”

Teachers considered the salary increases to be necessary after being paid what they described, in a union statement last month, as “below average wages.”

According to the union, the average yearly wage for Old Adobe teachers in the 2021-22 school year was $78,485 – 13% lower than the average yearly wage for teachers overall in California, “despite Sonoma County, and especially Petaluma, being recognized as one of the least affordable places in both the state and the nation.”

“Having financially overwhelmed teachers who cannot pay their rent ... is not good for anyone, especially our students,” the union said in early October, after teachers voted nearly unanimously to authorize a strike if an agreement was not reached.

To drive home their point, teachers and their supporters held a demonstration on Thursday, Nov. 2 in front of the district’s five schools, chanting and holding signs with messages such as “No contract no peace.”

“I hope that we don’t have to go into strike, because that affects student learning. Students are first,” said Gabriel Rivera, a longtime fifth grade teacher at Loma Vista Immersion Academy Elementary Charter School in Petaluma who spoke to the Argus-Courier while picketing in front of the school.

“We also should feel supported by our district, and we should be able to support our family and live in the place where we work,” Rivera added.

On that same day, teachers and administrators began a fact-finding session – a panel discussion between representatives from the union and the district, as well as a neutral party from the state – with the hopes that it would lead to a strike being averted by Nov. 16. The session appears to have been successful.

“Although both parties would agree this took a long time to reach, the outcome is beneficial for both our teachers and our students,” Shaver said this week. “We are looking forward to continued progress on our district goals, new Measure L projects, and all the holiday programs ahead.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.