The Bay Area Air Quality Management District Tuesday issued an air quality advisory and Sonoma County followed with a health advisory due to smoky air from wildfires burning in Northern California and Oregon.

The air quality advisory is in effect through Wednesday.

Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said poor air quality will continue the next two days.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://map.purpleair.com/1/m/i/mAQI/a10/p86400/cC0#9/38.517/-122.5338">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The air quality district has not issued a Spare the Air alert, however, “hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible,” according to a news release.

The agency suggests people stay indoors, with windows and doors closed, if the smell of smoke is present.

Air conditioning units and car ventilation systems should be set to re-circulate air to prevent outside air from moving in, the agency said.

Sonoma County also issued safety tips including:

– Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing cough, a dry scratchy throat, runny nose, trouble breathing, and irritated sinuses. Stay hydrated by drinking water during heavy smoke events.

– Avoid adding additional air pollution by curtailing activities such as wood burning, lawn mowing, leaf blowing, driving, barbecuing, smoking, or other dust producing activities. Avoid using hairspray and painting indoors. If possible, use a stove fan when cooking.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.