Al Roker is on his way to Sonoma County with NBC’s ‘Today’ show crew for special 2-day event
Al Roker, the “Today” show’s perennial weatherman, is coming to Sonoma County on Thursday and he’s bringing some of the NBC morning show gang.
Roker will be joined by co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer during a visit to St. Francis Winery & Vineyards in Santa Rosa to tape a segment Thursday that will highlight the county’s local artisans, wine and culinary offerings.
The segment is slated to air Friday during the third hour of the New York City-based morning program. You can watch beginning at 9 a.m. PST on NBC.
The broadcast is part of a two-day event that will include “enlightening conversations, wellness-focused activities and outdoor excursions,” according to NBC officials, along with “the chance to mix, mingle and learn from our ‘Today’ dream team of celebrities, wellness leaders, chefs and influencers.”
Free tickets to the taping were available on the “Today” show’s website, and those interested can sign up to join a wait list. Otherwise, those wanting to be part of the paid parts of the event could purchase tickets starting at $150.
“‘Today” lifestyle contributor Jill Martin will host an intimate conversation with local small businesses, artisans and creators showcasing their work. There will also be a “Start ‘Today’” Walking Challenge with fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour.
Sonoma County Tourism is sponsoring the event at a cost of $1.2 million, an investment Sonoma County Tourism CEO Claudia Vecchio said was a strategic marketing decision, not purely a financial one.
“It really is going to be an amazing opportunity for this destination,” Vecchio said last month.
The long-term investment strategy, Vecchio added, is that the “Today” show broadcast will get viewers from across the country interested in planning a trip to Sonoma County.
The “Today” show, which debuted in January 1952, has been broadcasting for more than 70 years. “Today” reaches more than 5 million people every day through its broadcast, and millions more through Today.com, the Today app, and social media platforms, according to NBC.
