Al Roker is on his way to Sonoma County with NBC’s ‘Today’ show crew for special 2-day event

Roker will be joined by co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer during a visit to St. Francis Winery & Vineyards in Santa Rosa to tape a segment Thursday that will highlight the county’s local artisans, wine and culinary offerings.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 19, 2023, 10:48AM
Schedule of events

Thursday, April 20

11 a.m.: The third Hour of “Today” taped broadcast

A taping of the third hour of “Today” will show both a live, ticketed audience and viewers at home what Sonoma County has to offer. This will air Friday.

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Shop Sonoma County with Jill Martin Brooks

In this custom shopping experience, guests will join “Today” show contributor Jill Martin Brooks and artisans local to Sonoma County to share their products and chat about their businesses. This shopping event will bring together exciting small businesses and wineries to showcase all that Sonoma County has to offer.

Friday, April 21

9-10:15 a.m.: Welcome breakfast

Rise and shine in beautiful Sonoma County for a specially curated spring breakfast at Bricoleur Vineyards to kick off a day of wellness activities. Join the third hour of “Today” as they welcome the hosts and guests for the day, including Jill Martin, Stephanie Mansour, Allyson Felix and Nikki and Brie Garcia.

10:15-10:35 a.m.: Grounding session

Learn about forest bathing and experience a grounding session with a nature guide. Use your senses to take in the sights and sounds of magnificent Sonoma County while practicing mindfulness and meditation techniques.

10:35-11:30 a.m.: “Start ‘Today’” walk

Walk alongside fellow “Start ‘Today’” members on a special guided course around the Bricoleur Vineyard grounds. Get your steps in while soaking up the striking vistas and enjoying the peaceful scenery.

11:30 a.m.-noon: In Conversation with Allyson Felix

Attend an intimate and empowering conversation with Allyson Felix, an 11-time Olympic medalist and co-founder and president of Saysh, as she reflects on her historic career, motherhood and finding balance as she explores new ventures.

Noon-12:30 p.m.: Guided stretching

Pause, reflect and participate in light stretches to move your body in a session sponsored by Ratio.

12:30-2 p.m.: Cooking experience with Chef Thomas Bellec

Break for a delicious meal featuring locally sourced ingredients and specialties with Bricoleur Vineyard’s executive chef Thomas Bellec.

2-2:30 p.m.: New Rules with the Garcia Twins

“Today” lifestyle contributor Jill Martin Brooks will host an engaging conversation with Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia on life after WWE, motherhood, building their personal brands and how they are creating their own rules and living full lives.

2:30-3 p.m.: Mantra making

Reframe your thoughts and refocus your mind. This session will explore five physical movements to get rid of negative self-talk, mantra-making exercises to reach your goals, and exercises to let go of limiting beliefs!

3-4:30 p.m.: Rosé in the vines

Reflect on a day of fulfilling activities while tasting rosé in the vineyard along with appetizers.

Al Roker, the “Today” show’s perennial weatherman, is coming to Sonoma County on Thursday and he’s bringing some of the NBC morning show gang.

Roker will be joined by co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer during a visit to St. Francis Winery & Vineyards in Santa Rosa to tape a segment Thursday that will highlight the county’s local artisans, wine and culinary offerings.

The segment is slated to air Friday during the third hour of the New York City-based morning program. You can watch beginning at 9 a.m. PST on NBC.

The broadcast is part of a two-day event that will include “enlightening conversations, wellness-focused activities and outdoor excursions,” according to NBC officials, along with “the chance to mix, mingle and learn from our ‘Today’ dream team of celebrities, wellness leaders, chefs and influencers.”

Free tickets to the taping were available on the “Today” show’s website, and those interested can sign up to join a wait list. Otherwise, those wanting to be part of the paid parts of the event could purchase tickets starting at $150.

“‘Today” lifestyle contributor Jill Martin will host an intimate conversation with local small businesses, artisans and creators showcasing their work. There will also be a “Start ‘Today’” Walking Challenge with fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour.

Sonoma County Tourism is sponsoring the event at a cost of $1.2 million, an investment Sonoma County Tourism CEO Claudia Vecchio said was a strategic marketing decision, not purely a financial one.

“It really is going to be an amazing opportunity for this destination,” Vecchio said last month.

The long-term investment strategy, Vecchio added, is that the “Today” show broadcast will get viewers from across the country interested in planning a trip to Sonoma County.

The “Today” show, which debuted in January 1952, has been broadcasting for more than 70 years. “Today” reaches more than 5 million people every day through its broadcast, and millions more through Today.com, the Today app, and social media platforms, according to NBC.

