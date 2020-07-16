Alchemia, therapeutic art studio, on pause

Before the pandemic, Dina the cat was a muse.

Her owner, Petaluma artist Nam Sun Sin, rendered her feline likeness in crisp watercolor paintings, hand-made clay figurines and buttery oil pastels.

But ever since mid-March, when the Petaluma Alchemia Gallery studio where Sin worked on her art closed its doors, the 33-year-old has not created a single new piece – of Dina or of any other subject.

Since it opened in 2010, Alchemia Gallery has displayed artwork made by adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and offered art classes and a studio workspace. Sin has been an artist with the studio for the past five years.

Elizabeth Clary, Alchemia’s Executive Director, says the shelter-in-place has presented tremendous challenges for the artists they serve. Although the nonprofit is working diligently to host virtual art classes and social activities, the inability for artists, including Sin, to visit the airy downtown gallery is a significant disruption that has thrown her into an artistic dry spell.

It’s also an added obstacle for the roughly 100 member artists, many of whom are also contending with the loss of other support services, social programs and in-home care due to the pandemic and related safety concerns.

“We provided a dedicated space for people with disabilities, along with work for the artists and a lot of social time,” Clary said. “We knew we were an important part in their lives, but I don’t think we realized just how important the structure and routine of it was for them until it suddenly was no longer there.”

Before, Sin would visit the Kentucky Street gallery and studio space every Monday to chat with friends, learn techniques from instructors and finish up her artwork. Now, months into quarantine, she spends her days inside her Petaluma apartment talking on the phone, watching TV and playing with the cat that once inspired many of her artworks.

“I wear a mask now and stay away from people,” she said.

About one in four adults in the U.S. has a disability. According to the Centers for Disease Control, most people with disabilities are not inherently at higher risk for contracting COVID-19, however, some people with disabilities have underlying health conditions that increases their risk of infection or complications from the virus. Clary said Alchemia serves a number of people who have compromised immune systems or whose family members and caretakers are more vulnerable to the effects of the virus.

For Sin and her network of family and friends, they have been scrupulously following the shelter-in-place and associated health orders. Her close friend and caretaker Shelley Westby said many aspects of Sin’s daily life has had to change.

“She had a very nice schedule prior, and that was pretty much all taken away,” Westby said. “There was this whole social supportive system with Alchemia, but now it’s just gone.”

Clary said a collapse of in-home and in-person support services has also placed more demands on her organization’s artists, who rely on them for assistance. As they grapple with losing the studio space, many artists are also wrestling with the loss of crucial programs and assistance.

“Several artists rely on a network of services to help them, like in-home support or someone that helps with grocery shopping,” Clary said. “The problem is this network is really interdependent, so when you close one piece then the whole network is not operating fully.”

While the studio space remains closed for the foreseeable future, Alchemia’s staff and team of instructors have been offering a roster of virtual classes and activities in an attempt to maintain connections and nurture creative endeavors. Artists have their pick of classes including yoga, martial arts, how make your own Zine, healthy eating, choir, meditation, drawing your friends, how to make everyday lunches and dance training.

Artist Tesha Tamborski, 36, who has been working with Alchemia on and off for 20 years, had visited the studio space at least twice a week before the pandemic hit. Now, her days are often packed with virtual Alchemia classes and activities each day. She said her favorites are martial arts, learning how to draw a character from every angle, creative writing and tea time.

“Her weakest area is in speaking and language, so her being at the Alchemia program and hearing other people talk and laugh has been really important for her,” Karen Tamborski said. “The Zoom classes have been a godsend, but it’s that in-person comradery that Tesh really misses.”

When asked by her mother Karen Tamborski what she misses most after months of lockdown, Tesha replied it’s going to Alchemia each week to “see my friends and do art.”

Despite the closure, Tesha Tamborski has continued to make art, primarily drawings, paintings and taking photographs of household items and buildings near her west side apartment. Her chosen subjects are Sonoma Mountain, Aqus Cafe, Petaluma Creamery and the in-home washer and dryer.

In the meantime, Sin’s go-to subject Dina is keeping her company at home, where they are both safely sheltering in place.

“She’s been such a trooper through this,” Westby said of Sin. “She’s kept her good cheer.”

