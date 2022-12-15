All hands on deck in search for missing Petaluma woman

Local authorities are ramping up efforts to find Virginia Fuquay, a 68-year-old Petaluma woman missing since yesterday afternoon, and are using planes, boats and dogs in the hopes of finding her before temperatures dip back down to freezing.

Petaluma police are also asking residents of southwest Petaluma to check their “parked vehicles, sheds, garages, and any outbuildings for spaces where Fuquay may have sought shelter.”

“The Petaluma Police Department Investigations Team was called in early this morning to focus on leads to her whereabouts, while patrol officers and other support staff focused on searching for her,” police said in a new alert issued just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Efforts to find Fuquay, missing since 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and believed to have dementia, include a CHP airplane sweeping the area with a thermal imager, a Petaluma Fire Department rescue boat searching the Petaluma River, and more.

“At approximately 8 a.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team arrived and began a coordinated search beginning in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue” where Fuquay lives, police said.

“The Sheriff’s Office has also assisted with their Drone Team and Dual-Purpose Motorcycle Team. Search teams have searched large areas in the southwest area of Petaluma, a possible second residence for Fuquay in San Rafael, and had allied law enforcement agencies check locations in other cities.”

As of Wednesday night, “We are still actively searching for Fuquay and a tracking K-9 has arrived to assist in the search,” police said.

Fuquay left her home on Mountain View Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and never returned. At around 5 p.m., police said, a passerby reportedly encountered her walking down Mountain View Avenue near Cochrane Way, and was asked by Fuquay how to get to Suisun City.

The last glimpse of her police have is from a security camera at Charley's Liquor & Deli on Petaluma Boulevard South and H Street, taken around 5:45 p.m., said Lt. Tim Lyons of the Petaluma Police Department. She was walking by herself northbound on the west side of the road in that footage.

Fuquay left her house wearing a short-sleeved red blouse with no jacket, no cell phone and no money. She is described as Filipino, 68 years old, 5 feet tall and 90 pounds. In addition to the red top, she was last seen wearing black pants and orange slip-on shoes.

Any information, including possible sightings, should be treated as urgent and called in to Petaluma police at 707-778-4326.

Police said they received a report from a community member who saw a person matching Fuquay’s description on McNear Avenue at Mission Drive at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, but that sighting has not been confirmed.

“Police personnel have checked all the bus stops and contacted all the bus companies looking for leads,” they said. “The police department has issued a Silver Alert, distributed hundreds of flyers in Downtown Petaluma, and sent out missing person bulletins to allied law enforcement agencies.”

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.