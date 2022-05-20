Subscribe

Crash shuts down Highway 101 in Petaluma for about 2 hours

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2022, 9:26AM
Updated 5 minutes ago

A crash between a box truck and semi-truck on Highway 101 in Petaluma prompted the shutdown of the roadway for almost two hours Friday morning, according to authorities.

At 8:35 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers received a call about a collision on northbound Highway 101 north of the East Washington Street off-ramp.

The driver of the box truck was going about 55 mph when he encountered slower traffic going 5 mph, according to CHP. He put on his brakes and swerved to the right, crashing into a temporary concrete barrier, flipping the truck onto its side and colliding into a big rig going northbound, said Sgt. Mary Ziegenbein.

The driver was not under the influence, Ziegenbein said, though an investigation will determine if he will be cited for negligence.

No one was injured in the crash, Ziegenbein said.

All lanes were reopened around 10:45 a.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette