Crash shuts down Highway 101 in Petaluma for about 2 hours

A crash between a box truck and semi-truck on Highway 101 in Petaluma prompted the shutdown of the roadway for almost two hours Friday morning, according to authorities.

At 8:35 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers received a call about a collision on northbound Highway 101 north of the East Washington Street off-ramp.

The driver of the box truck was going about 55 mph when he encountered slower traffic going 5 mph, according to CHP. He put on his brakes and swerved to the right, crashing into a temporary concrete barrier, flipping the truck onto its side and colliding into a big rig going northbound, said Sgt. Mary Ziegenbein.

The driver was not under the influence, Ziegenbein said, though an investigation will determine if he will be cited for negligence.

No one was injured in the crash, Ziegenbein said.

All lanes were reopened around 10:45 a.m.

