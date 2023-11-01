More than 70 businesses in downtown Petaluma were visited by witches, super heroes, cowboys and quite a few creatures not of this earth for the downtown’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail.

Costumed kids 10 and under got candy from merchants as they, and sometimes their four-legged friends, made the rounds.

McDonald Ave. in Santa Rosa became a living “Where’s Waldo” hunt as costumed Waldos made their way through a throng of people spilling off the sidewalks as they paraded through the neighborhood.