All the treats and no tricks for a Happy Halloween

See our photo gallery of trick or treaters young and old and non-human as they make their rounds in Sonoma County.|
October 31, 2023, 6:49PM
Updated 1 hour ago

More than 70 businesses in downtown Petaluma were visited by witches, super heroes, cowboys and quite a few creatures not of this earth for the downtown’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail.

Costumed kids 10 and under got candy from merchants as they, and sometimes their four-legged friends, made the rounds.

McDonald Ave. in Santa Rosa became a living “Where’s Waldo” hunt as costumed Waldos made their way through a throng of people spilling off the sidewalks as they paraded through the neighborhood.

