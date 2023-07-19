A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries when a tree branch fell on her and five others over the weekend at a Santa Rosa park is expected to recover.

Rich Cundall, lead pastor at Hessel Church in Sebastopol, said Tuesday it was hoped the woman would leave the hospital later this week.

The other people injured had since been released from care, he said.

The woman was sent to the hospital’s trauma center Saturday morning after the limb of a large oak tree suddenly broke off and landed atop people during a picnic in Spring Lake Regional Park. A 6-year-old boy was among those injured.

Park officials said the limb measured about 15 inches in diameter at breast height. Sonoma County operates the park.

“A lot of people were traumatized by it, but we recovered OK,” said Khuongsai Khiobuakham, who serves as Hessel Church’s Lao-Thai pastor.

The church was hosting a group of visitors from Mienh Freewill Baptist Church in El Sobrante on Saturday at the park. About 40 people had gathered to celebrate the churches’ annual joint picnic and Bible study when the tree limb fell.

“Thank God that nobody lost their life — that’s all I’m grateful for,” Khiobuakham said.