Alleged drunk driver takes Petaluma police on high-speed chase

An alleged drunk driver took Petaluma officers on a high-speed police chase after failing to respond to a traffic stop on Lakeville Highway, police said.

The traffic incident began Saturday, July 1 at around 7:20 p.m., when a “concerned citizen” called police to report a man seen “stumbling and drinking a bottle of alcohol outside his vehicle” in the 1000 block of Lakeville Highway. The man then got into his vehicle, a black Nissan Pathfinder, and drove away.

Officers responding to the call located the Pathfinder heading east on Lakeville and attempted to make a traffic stop. But instead of stopping, the driver – later identified as Samuel Venegas, 32, of Dixon – accelerated to speeds approaching 100 mph as he left town eastbound toward Highway 37, police said.

Due to the dangerous speed and other factors, police gave up the chase. But they later heard from “Henry-1,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter, that the Pathfinder had been spotted. “Despite not being pursued by officers, the vehicle was still driving erratically which included driving at high rates of speed and driving into oncoming traffic,” Petaluma police said.

With help from the helicopter, sheriff’s deputies were able to stop the Pathfinder and apprehend Venegas, who authorities determined was driving while intoxicated – and who was already on probation for DUI in two other counties, police said.

Venegas was booked into Sonoma County jail on charges including evading officers, violation of probation, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence of alcohol.