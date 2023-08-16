Petaluma Police arrested a 70-year-old man last week for allegedly driving under the influence and causing a crash that ultimately sent another person to the hospital in north Petaluma.

First responders with the Petaluma Police Department and Petaluma Fire Department were dispatched at about 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 to the area of Stony Point Road and Petaluma Boulevard North, police said in a news release.

The crash happened after Petaluma resident Douglas Green was traveling westbound on Petaluma Boulevard North and made a right turn to travel northbound on Stony Point Road, but made too wide of a turn and collided head-on with another driver in the left turn lane.

The other involved driver was evaluated by a paramedic at the scene and ultimately was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not disclosed.

“A records check indicated Green’s driver license was suspended as a result of a prior DUI,” said Petaluma police Sgt. Mario Giomi. “The investigating officer observed Green had objective signs of intoxication and conducted a DUI investigation.”

Green was then placed under arrest on charges of a DUI collision causing injury and driving under the influence with a suspended license. He was booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.