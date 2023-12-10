Petaluma police said they arrested a man following a foot chase after he was spotted allegedly trespassing Wednesday evening in a Petaluma subdivision still under construction.

Officers with the Community Impact Response Team arrived at the 500 block of Madison Street at 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday in response to a video burglary alarm, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers said they saw the suspect, Eliaser Hernandez-Valadez, 33, of Santa Rosa, inside the garage of a home within a locked, fenced-off area.

After Hernandez-Valadez saw the officers, he ignored their commands and fled through the complex, over a fence and onto the Lynch Creek Trail path, police said.

Officers said they lost sight of Hernandez-Valadez after he entered the creek path after dark. They requested assistance from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Henry-1, which aided in locating the suspect behind a flood wall along the creek path.

Hernandez-Valadez was arrested without further incident for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, and he was subsequently booked into Sonoma County Jail, according to the release.

