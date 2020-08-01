Almuni of Petaluma’s St. Vincent High School criticize firing of Black staff members

St. Vincent de Paul High School is mired in growing backlash from alumni and community members after two Black staff members were let go mid-June, with nearly 215 signing an open letter condemning the move as racially discriminatory and prompting an organized protest this Sunday.

The letter alleges Dean of Counseling Joanna Paun and Physical Education Teacher Kinyatta Reynolds were dismissed from their positions one week after attempting to discuss institutional racism and potential solutions with school leadership.

Paun and Reynolds are now looking to pursue legal action against the private Catholic school, claiming racial discrimination, harassment and retaliation according to the pair’s lawyers Elizabeth Riles and Rebecca G. Kagin, who declined to offer any further information.

The roughly 600-word open letter dated July 20 claims the school has historically undermined diversity and inclusion efforts on campus and has enabled an “adverse environment” for students and faculty of color.

The letter also calls for greater transparency of the school’s budget, its hiring practices, advertising and of the student body’s diversity. Its 212 signatories also demand mental health counseling, diversity and inclusion efforts be “restored and revitalized,” and a review of all leadership at the school.

The 200-student Roman Catholic high school teaches grades 9 through 12, and the church’s nearby elementary school bearing the same name offers kindergarten through 8th grade.

In a request for comment on the allegations, Principal Patrick Daly deferred all questions to Father Bill Donahue, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church, who is out of the office on vacation and was unable to respond to questions Friday.

This latest controversy comes just three weeks after the first biting open letter signed by a group of 379 former students, staff and parents excoriated principal Daly for participating in a national forum on school reopening with President Trump at the White House July 7.

Novato-native and Aidan Lynch, who graduated from the school 2013, penned both open letters alongside three alums. Lynch said they wanted to spark more discussion among the school’s alumni about the school’s environment and creating more opportunities for diversity and inclusion.

“We do not want the school to close, we want things to turn around,” Lynch said. “We want leadership to be more inclusive and reflective of the community, and one that will grow.”

The Sunday protest will begin at 1 p.m. in front of St. Vincent de Paul High School, and will lead a one-mile march to the church, where recent graduates, alumni and former faculty will issue statements.

“The goal of this march and press conference is to peacefully elevate the voices in our community that have spoken against cultural and racial insensitivity at (St. Vincent de Paul High School) and gone ignored,” Lynch wrote in a press release about the event.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)