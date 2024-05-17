Major roads in downtown Petaluma will be closed all day Saturday for an annual car show and cruising event, police announced Thursday.

The following streets will be closed for the 17th anniversary of Cruising the Boulevard’s annual car Show and cruise from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday:

Petaluma Boulevard between D and Washington streets;

Fourth/Kentucky Street between D and Washington streets;

One eastbound lane of Washington Street between Keller Street and Petaluma Boulevard North;

Western Avenue between Petaluma Boulevard North and Keller Street;

Water Street, American and Telephone Alleys and A Street parking lot;

B and C streets between Second and Fifth streets;

Second Street between B and C streets.

The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the 2-plus-mile cruise lasting from 4 to 8 p.m.

During the cruise, traffic on D Street will be condensed to one lane in each direction and westbound traffic will not be allowed to turn left from northbound Petaluma Boulevard South during this time.

The cruise will turn west onto D Street from Petaluma Boulevard and participants will “have the option of driving up to 10th Street and turning onto B Street and reentering the event at B Street and 4th Street,” according to the police message.

The Petaluma Police Department will be at the event to accommodate traffic related issues and asks that those who cannot avoid the area “to allow plenty of time for travel,” according to the release.

For more information on the event, visit americangraffiti.net/show.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.