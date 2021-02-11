American Legion gets back on track in coronavirus

Like many community groups in Petaluma, American Legion Post #28 is trying to return to normal, as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

American Legion Commander Bob Hockenberger is on a mission to keep his organization healthy, and also help his fellow veterans manage these difficult times.

Hockenberger was born and raised in the small town of Winnemucca, Nevada. His father served in the Navy during WWII, which inspired Hockenberger to consider a career in the military after high school.

In 1970, with the draft looming for service in Vietnam, Hockenberger, 19, decided he better pick his enlistment choice, settling on the Navy, just like his father. He found his service time rewarding, as it gave him the opportunity to help his fellow soldiers obtain their high school GEDs. He achieved the Navy rank of Yeoman Second Class.

In 1974, Hockenberger’s military service ended. Returning home offered a different kind of trauma that he hadn’t experience in the service. He witnessed firsthand a wide-spread sense of discrimination directed at him as a soldier.

“Being cussed out and spit on were commonplace for those serving in the military,” he explained. “I decided going forward, I’d keep the history of my military service buried.”

Hockenberger enrolled at the University of Nevada in Reno, and obtained a bachelor of arts in psychology. After graduating, he moved to Petaluma to pursue job opportunities in Sonoma County, and was eventually hired to help adolescents in a residential care facility.

It was a chance encounter with a fellow veteran at a local coffee shop that called him back to service. The veteran told Hockenberger about the local American Legion chapter in Petaluma.

“It gave me an opportunity to open up a door to a part of my life that I thought I had closed forever,” said Hockenberger.

Hockenberger eventually went on to become commander of Petaluma’s American Legion organization. Due to his efforts, the organization expanded its membership to include two new groups, the American Legion Riders and the Sons of the American Legion, which also provide veterans assistance and community outreach.

The Sons of the American Legion is the group Hockenberger is most proud of starting in Petaluma.

“The group gives those who are not veterans the ability to help veterans and our community, as part of the American Legion family,” he explained.

Founded nationally in 1932, Sons of the American Legion exists to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans. Its members include individuals of all ages, whose parents or grandparents served in the U.S. military, and were eligible for American Legion membership.

The Sons recent endeavors included providing Christmas presents to the residents of the Yountville Veterans Home, in addition to supporting local Boy Scouts organizations.

To find out more about the Petaluma's Sons of the American Legion organization, email bob.commander@americanlegionpetaluma.org.