Amid challenges, North Bay suicide hotline launches ambitious recruiting effort

The Sonoma County ’warm line’ offers residents experiencing emotional distress the opportunity to talk with a trained mental health professional. To reach a county mental health professional, call 707-565-2652 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. any day of the week.

Interested individuals 18 and over, who are accepted into the program, are required to complete a 40-hour hybrid remote and in-person training class at Buckelew’s Marin County location. The next training is scheduled for July 6 through Sept. 2. For more information, please contact HR@Buckelew.org

Novato — Inside a nondescript room in Marin County — outfitted with four desks, four phones, four computers, one coffeemaker and a brown leather couch — a rotating team of 26 volunteers work around the clock in four-to-eight-hour shifts.

Trained to listen as much as to offer guidance and support, these volunteers take calls from across the North Bay, covering all of Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties, providing an assuring voice on the phone.

This is the suicide prevention hotline operated by Buckelew Programs Inc., a North Bay behavioral health nonprofit.

“We are literally talking people off the ledge,” said Tim Lea, the outreach coordinator for Buckelew Programs. “We get calls from people who are in a real crisis moment, a life-or-death moment.”

With half of its volunteer base leaving due to attrition during the coronavirus pandemic, and calls expected to double due to looming changes in how mental health crisis calls are handled by emergency dispatchers, the hotline is hiring.

David France, Buckelew’s assistant program director of suicide prevention, said working a hotline like this one is a serious commitment, a fact demonstrated by the dedicated volunteers who commute from across the North Bay, including from Petaluma, Napa and Cotati, France said.

“We always try to have a minimum of two people on each shift,” explained France, as he gave a short tour of the facility, which includes an overflow room with room for three additional volunteers. “To do this seven days a week, that obviously requires a lot of volunteers.”

With a recent dearth of staff and impending changes set to increase call volume, Buckelew has launched an ambitious recruiting effort, with a 40-hour hot line training program beginning July 7 and running through Sept. 2.

France said about half of the pre-coronavirus hotline team left the program during the height of the pandemic, putting an increased burden on remaining volunteers and the Buckelew staff.

France often works the line from his office, supporting the existing volunteers on call in the hotline room. Additionally, because of recent changes in the national 911 system, Buckelew is preparing for a major increase in emergency personal crisis calls beginning in 2022.

That’s when the Federal Communications Commission will launch a new national emergency number, 988, granting callers access to local mental health and suicide prevention hot lines.

Nine-one-one, the number many people call now in the case of such emergencies, will still be operational for other kinds of emergencies. But for those preferring to be directed to trained mental health professionals or trained suicide prevention counselors, they will have the option of calling 988.

In the state of California, those calls will be directed to one of 13 centers that have been accredited with the American Association of Suicidology. Currently, there is at least one accredited center in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, the Central Valley, Los Angeles and San Diego. Buckelew operates the only hotline in the North Bay.

“This all happens in July of 2022, so we have to be ramping up now, before the new system goes live,” said France. “We run 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Given the projection models we’ve seen, it means we could be seeing a two-fold or even three-fold increase in the staffing number that will be called for.”

Having larger numbers of volunteers on a particular shift is a good thing not only for those calling in with life-threatening emotional challenges, it’s good for the other volunteers as well, France said.

“A lot of the power of what we do to support volunteers, is the ability to debrief after a call, or to assist and support in helpful ways in another volunteer’s call,” he said, adding that to protect the privacy of volunteers, most use only their first names with call-in clients.

The work can be challenging, which is why most volunteers pick up shifts only once or twice per week. Even with the current call volume, volunteers rarely have a lot of spare time during their stint on the phones.

“Last night, one of our volunteers, Chelsea, worked the graveyard shift, and she took 16 calls overnight. She was slammed,” France said. “That’s a lot of calls for one person, and you have to document everything, too. Normally, in a four hour shift, you might get five or six calls per person. So we will definitely need more good well-trained volunteers over the next several months.”

But the role can also be highly rewarding.

Lea, the outreach coordinator and a regular member of the hotline team, reflected on what drew him to the work as he came off of a four-hour shift on a recent weekday afternoon.

“Well, personally, I have lived experience with suicide,” said Lea. “My mother took her life when I was significantly younger, and it really impacted my life.”

Lea said it took him years to understand how much his mother’s death affected him.

“Not until I started talking about it and getting some help,” he said. “Once I got some understanding around it, I wanted to be helping people with that. So I started volunteering on the lines.”

Many hotline volunteers, France said, come with some version of that story, joining some younger volunteers who are interested in pursuing a mental health profession and hope to use the hotline to develop better understanding of depression and suicidal ideation.

Each is focused on a crucial mission.

“When you do this work, in a single phone call, you can save somebody’s life,” Lea said. “People are frightened, and lonely, and in crisis, and we are literally their lifeline. They are reaching out, and we are the hand for them to grab on to.”