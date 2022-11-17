3. She loves the outdoors and spends a lot of time hiking and exploring the county.

2. She has two pets named after Star Wars characters — Leia, a Cavanese dog, and Kylo, a black cat.

1. She reads an average of two books per week.

For the first time in over a decade, Sonoma County schools will be overseen by a new superintendent starting next year.

Amie Carter, a Petaluma resident, mother of five and the assistant Marin County schools chief, ran unopposed in last week’s midterm election after rival Brad Coscarelli suspended his campaign in August due to health issues.

Dr. Carter, 51, will succeed Dr. Steve Herrington in January, taking over the top job at the Sonoma County Office of Education at a time of looming budget crunches, students’ pandemic-era learning setbacks, and pronounced strain and shortages in the teacher workforce.

Her election is groundbreaking, as she has become the first openly gay Sonoma County schools superintendent and the first woman to hold the position in the county since 1926.

“It’s always been important to me as an educator that my students are able to see that there's somebody like them in the front of the classroom, and that I'm an ally and an advocate,” Carter said.

Carter, who began her career as a teacher in Manteca in the Central Valley, has worked in education across Northern California for more than 20 years.

Carter said her first priority is the approximately 65,000 public school students of Sonoma County. Her new role gives her the chance to advocate for their needs, and to ensure that all, including traditionally marginalized students, have access to resources and opportunities.

Growing up gay in a tight-knit Mormon community in Utah trained her to look out for kids on the margins, she said.

“I feel like my life's mission is to care for and protect children, so I look for every opportunity I can to impact the system in that way and keep our school systems focused on children and their needs. That’s really the opportunity I see in this role,” Carter said.

Amie Carter - Sonoma County for Superintendent of Schools, CA. Amie would be the first LGBTQ individual to hold the role of Sonoma County Superintendent. pic.twitter.com/cM6KaUgacp — Rainbow Youth Project USA (@RainbowYouthUSA) November 10, 2022

For the past two years, Carter has served as assistant superintendent at the Marin County Office of Education.

Previously, she served as assistant superintendent in Novato Unified School District and was a principal at Rancho Cotate High School and Thomas Page Elementary in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District.

Her career began about a year out of college at Northern Arizona University, when she was hired in 2001 as an English teacher in the Manteca Unified School District.

After one year there, she took a job teaching English at Ripon High School in San Joaquin County.

During her time there, she noticed how the campus climate completely changed once the school hired a new principal — a lesson she says she keeps in mind as she is poised to take the helm of the county education office.

“Just him stepping into the role, the campus was different. I was really fascinated by that — that one person with a really positive and inclusive attitude could really change the culture of an entire campus,” she said.

Carter decided to pursue her master’s degree in educational leadership at Cal State Stanislaus, followed by her doctorate in education at USC.

“That’s really been the journey — my fascination with leadership and the power a leader has to collaborate and bring people together, to make the world better for children,” Carter said.

With help and encouragement from Sonoma and Marin County superintendents along the way, she said she has been able to expand her circle of advisers and experience — background she hopes will aid in her new role.

The Sonoma County Office of Education is the state Department of Education's liaison with the county's 40 school districts. It provides financial oversight, curriculum planning and services, while also managing special education programs, behavioral health resources, and professional development opportunities.

It has a budget of $75 million and 325 employees.

Carter’s starting salary, approved by the county’s elected Board of Education in May, is $257,263, plus a $2,000 annual stipend for her doctoral degree.

In her first 90 days in office, Carter plans on building relationships with the community, getting input from students and parents, and “wrapping her head and arms around what’s going on here in Sonoma County,” she said.

Her core policy priorities include diversifying the local teacher workforce, increasing student engagement and education funding, and bolstering the Sonoma County’s Portrait of a Graduate program, a working blueprint of what local students need to succeed in the local economy, community and in life.

On the campaign trail, she sought to strike broad themes grounded in messages of positivity and inclusivity.

But her election follows one of the most turbulent periods in public education nationwide, with pandemic-driven fallout poised to affect a generation of students and teachers.

In Sonoma County, that’s on top of lengthy disruptions caused by wildfires and labor unrest — including a six-day strike earlier this year in the Cotati-Rohnert Park district, the county’s third largest.

Carter said her experience in K-8 and high school campuses, as well as at the district level and the Marin County Office of Education under Superintendent Mary Jane Burke — plus one-on-one time with Herrington — have helped equip her to meet those challenges.

“I’ve had the best preparation possible. Not everybody gets that kind of opportunity,” Carter said.

Herrington, 74, who is retiring in January after more than 51 years in public education, and Carter are working together to develop a plan that will help with her transition into in leadership.

“She’s a collaborative individual who will move the county to the next level of success,” said Herrington. “Working with her has been very positive and constructive.”

Wednesday morning she hosted her first meeting as superintendent-elect, a practice run in her new role as the next leader of Sonoma County’s school system.

“I just can’t wait for that first day of work,” Carter said.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.