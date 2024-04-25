Like many homegrown Petalumans, Amy Critchett grew up, attended local schools, then left to go to university. While some never come back, after an extended time away from our town ‒ where Critchett defined herself in publishing, media and producing with very recognizable clients like Nike and ABC Sports ‒ she knew a change was coming.

“About 16 years, ago, my husband and I were in a position to relocate,” she said. “The housing markets in areas like San Francisco priced us out. There were indications that the Pacific Northwest could be a likely place to settle, as well as other parts of California. I really didn’t think I’d settle back down in Petaluma.”

Critchett and her family did relocate and found a place again in her hometown.

“I found that in my absence, Petaluma had developed a worldliness to it,” she said.

That expression is not used lightly, as Critchett had accumulated some awe-inspiring global credits to her name. Upon graduating from university, she got a job with WIRED, a publication that launched in the early ‘90s, focusing on how technology ‒ especially cutting-edge technologies ‒ change politics, the economy and the culture itself. Critchett became very savvy at using multi-media, especially digital content for clientele. WIRED was so impressed they put Critchett in charge of their Special Projects program. Using that experience, Critchett began her own producing firm, AC Eclectic Creative Services.

The creativity of Critchett’s craft was not limited to the internet. She was instrumental in launching “The Bay Lights,” which many know as the lighting scheme that was affixed to the San Francisco Bay Bridge, helping lift the “worker’s bridge” into a new state of elegance when the lights were turned on. Though in place for a full decade, the lights were turned off last year. But apparently, the bridge will be up in lights again soon.

“We got the go-ahead to put that art installation back up,” Critchett said. “The light artist, Leo Villareal, is vastly talented, and this time it will be both sides of the Bay bridge, not just the one side of the suspension span.”

Another project that was just as vast in scale as it is far away in distance was her production of the “Illuminated River.” This public art display will eventually link the nine bridges on the River Thames in London into a string of lighting effects (again with Leo Villareal at the helm) and encompasses music, poetry and physical art.

“I feel very comfortable with technology,” Critchett said. “Creating physical art with technology is seamless to create, edit, photograph and manifest into a physical dimension.”

During the pandemic, Critchett began to experiment with other forms of art.

“As an example, I utilize a multi-media approach,” she said. “I like the juxtaposition of taking the ordinary and making it extraordinary. I use a lot of my messy handwriting as a basis, incorporating it into repetitive patterns that I edit and layer into patterns. I then photograph it on my smart phone and add further elements to ‘cast a spell.’”

Last November, Critchett held an exhibition of the artwork she has transferred onto wallpaper, fabrics, clothing attire and other objects.

“I had a lot of positive feedback,” she said.

After the show, Critchett decided to procure a space to showcase her creations.

“We found the nicest place in the historic Lasher Hatchery,” she said, naming the building that also houses Brigitte Bistoro (formerly Wishbone and the Three Cooks Cafe). “It’s a few rooms, but it’s a wonderful space to curate my creations ‒ by appointment only right now.”

It’s no surprise that Critchett has transformed the windows of that building into a kind of vibrant art show for those walking by on the sidewalk. She’s even adorned the entrance with multi-colored flowers.

When asked about how Petaluma changed when she returned, after her initial departure, Critchett said, “Despite its growth, Petaluma is still the same at heart. People need to be welcomed, to have a place to stay. Layers of humanity. It’s a lovely community here and it doesn’t feel different at all.”

Critchett’s Showroom is at The Hatchery 839 Petaluma Blvd N. Appointment required. Contanct her at www.amycritchett.com or on IG @amycritchett.