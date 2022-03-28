Amy’s Kitchen labor dispute at Santa Rosa plant leads some co-ops to boycott products

Several grocers around the U.S., including several in the Bay Area, have pulled Amy’s Kitchen products from their shelves in response to allegations of labor violations and dangerous working conditions in the vegetarian food maker’s Santa Rosa plant, according to SFGATE.

Mandela Grocery Cooperative in Oakland and two co-ops in Portland have pulled Amy’s Kitchen products from their shelves, and other grocers, such as Rainbow Grocery Cooperative in San Francisco, told SFGATE that they are discussing whether or not to join the boycott.

“We stand for the dignity of workers around the world. And as much as we like eating those Amy’s frozen pizzas, we gotta let them go until they get it together,” Mandela Grocery Cooperative posted to Instagram on March 14.

Conditions at the plant got national attention after after a January NBC News report on working conditions. In response, company owners vowed to turn critical “feedback into action.” and said the report of worker mistreatment “does not reflect who we are as a company.”

The Food Empowerment Project and Veggie Mijas, food justice organizations, have also shared their support of the boycott.

Founder of the Food Empowerment Project Lauren Ornelas published a letter to Andy Berliner, the CEO, on its website, urging him to meet with employees at the Santa Rosa plant to discuss work condition improvements.

A petition created by Teamsters, also asking Berliner to meet with Santa Rosa employees, has gained more than 5,600 signatures as of Monday morning.

Founded in 1987, Amy’s Kitchen is the largest maker of organic vegetarian packaged foods and is the sixth largest U.S. maker of frozen dishes overall, shipping 21 million cases of food in 2020, according to the company. It makes over 180 products, all organic and vegetarian.

Do you know of any Sonoma County grocery stores that have stopped selling Amy’s Kitchen products? Let us know at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.