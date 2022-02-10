An Olympic how-to: Curling tips from a certified Petaluma instructor

“How do you stop Canadian bacon from curling in the pan? You take away their little brooms.”

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing give Americans another rare view of the odd winter sport known as curling, where players hurl and sweep heavy stones, while others yell seemingly incoherent commands across the ice in an apparent attempt to drive the other team’s stones from the ice.

The rules and strategies of curling can appear complex at first, so, as an avid Olympic Winter Games watcher and certified curling instructor, I recognize that to enjoy watching this sport you need at least a few basics.

History, tradition and sportsmanship

With an uncanny knack for inventing beloved sports, the Scots created both curling and golf around the same time - the 1500s. Traditionally, curlers are ushered onto the ice to the sound of bagpipes, a nod to the sport’s Scottish roots, and curlers have been known for flashy outfits, just like golfers.

When it comes to sportsmanship, few sports stand as tall as curling. Each match starts with gloveless handshakes, and wishes of “good curling” all around, followed by the same at the end of the match, regardless of the outcome. Cheering the other team’s missed shots is discouraged, as are shouts in celebration of your own team’s success. Trash talking simply is not done in curling and even at the Olympics, players call their own fouls – there are no referees on the ice.

Continuing in this vein of camaraderie, the winning team buys the losing team’s first round of drinks, and depending on how lopsided the score, the winners might even pony up for a few more rounds. In fact, if the losing team is so far behind that a comeback is out of the question, it is proper etiquette to concede the game, so as not to hold up post-match drinks any longer than necessary.

The stones

Also referred to as “rocks,” curling stones have a standard weight of 38 to 44 pounds, with the more coveted stones coming from granite mined at Ailsa Craig, a private island off Scotland’s coast. Although manufacturers aim for uniformity, there is enough variation across a set of curling stones that as a bonspiel (the name given a curling tournament) progresses, players will learn their stones and may choose to throw them in a different order, depending on how the match is going. The stone handle colors are for spectator purposes only, with the Olympics’ red and yellow colors chosen for easier television viewing.

The ice

Because curling stones are concave on the bottom, the playing surface must be topped with small droplets of frozen water, called “pebbles,” or else the stones would stick, which is quite different than ice prepped for skating. The friction created between the pebbles and the “running band” or contact area of the stone are what cause it to curl. Unlike shuffleboard, horseshoes or even bocce ball, curling stones can actually be thrown in a manner that guides them around other stones, while sweeping slightly melts the pebbles, allowing the stones to be steered. Nothing can be done for a stone thrown too “heavy, “however, if it is slowing down too fast or curling too much, sweeping will straighten out its line and help it retain more of its current speed. For all of this to work, “ideal” ice conditions are a serious responsibility for a tournament director.

The match

There are four players per side, with players throwing their stones from the “hack,” which is a plastic wedge frozen into the ice. (There are also mixed doubles, with only two players and slightly different rules)/ Each player throws two stones, with the teams alternating turns until all 16 stones have been expended. A match consists of 10 ends, or less, if a team determines it is time to concede the match. The match is timed, but it is rare to see a time violation, even in amateur play.

During throws, the stones must be released prior to the “hog line.” An electronics-filled stone handle, dubbed the “eye of the hog,” monitors any hog line violations at the Olympics. Teammates may use stopwatches to help determine the “weight” or speed of the stone based on the time it takes to travel from the hack to the hog line.

The “skip” is the team captain and calls the shots from behind the “house,” which is the 12-foot bullseye-looking target painted under the ice at each end of the curling surface, before returning to the hack to throw the last two stones. The skip calls the shots, both for position and for weight, and then yells words of strong encouragement during the rock’s travels, based on the path and speed of the stone. “HURRY HARD!” heard echoing across the ice indicates a need for more sweeping, where “whoa, no, off or up” instruct the sweepers to let up, allowing the stone to slow down and curl more.

Scoring and “the hammer”

Only one team can score points per end, and this is done by counting all one team’s stones closer to the “button” (the middle of the “house” bullseye) than all of the other team’s stones. The “hammer” is the last stone of the end, and is awarded to the non-scoring team from the prior end. It is considered such an advantage that teams will often throw a “blank end”, forgoing single points, in order to retain the hammer for the next end in the hopes of a scoring more than just one point. It is often considered a win to hold the team with the hammer to just one point.

How Hard Is It?

Curling is much harder, but also a lot more fun, than it looks. It is so much more than simply pushing stones around on the ice, and “sweeping” reveals muscle groups one never thought they had. And for the record, referencing “shuffleboard” in any context other than, “this is nothing like shuffleboard” is considered an insult to the sport. Curling is called “chess on ice” for good reason due to the amount of strategy involved. The game involves much more than simply slamming into the other team’s stones in an effort to be the last one standing.