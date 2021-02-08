Petaluma’s Past: An unusual repetition of history

Skip Sommer

Consider the following issues.

Mass vaccinations to battle a plague. War in the Middle East. Racial trauma, deadly hurricanes, and poor air quality. The Dow Jones at all-time high, a Boy Scouts of America scandal, immigration crack-downs at the Mexican border, far-left Socialists in government, a Boeing aircraft story, Senate censure of a major figure and a shooting inside the Capitol building.

Yes, I am talking about 2020/21 … but all of those also happened 67 years ago.

In 1954, dense smog closed schools in Los Angeles, the worldwide polio epidemic was slowed by the Salk vaccine, the Korean War was finally over (with the conflict finalized via the Geneva Accords), the Dow Jones hit its then all-time high at 383 points, the Boy Scouts desegregated, “Operation Wetback” sent 4 million undocumented Latino immigrants back to Mexico, the fear of Communists in our government was a major Republican-pushed story, Boeing first tested its 707 aircraft, the Supreme Court trial of Brown vs. The Board of Education finally outlawed racial segregation in schools, the U.S. Senate censured the mud-slinging Senator Joseph McCarthy by a vote of 67 to 12 — and 30 shots were fired inside the Capitol building (with Congress in session), shots fired by Puerto Rican nationalists who were protesting U.S. control of their island.

I believe good old Mark Twain was right when he said “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme,” and it sure can be weird.

That “Wetback” moniker, by the way, was so named for immigrants swimming across the Rio Grande. Immigration was a big issue in Sonoma County, especially at harvest time. In late June that year, it was estimated that over 300 part-time berry and cherry pickers were here, and the Santa Rosa Press Democrat warned that, with apple season approaching, growers should “secure their needed farm workers,” and they further opined that those “farm workers do better work and stay longer, when good housing and conditions are provided.”

But of course, our local labor force didn’t like that thought ... especially in our logging industry. In regard to Sonoma County immigration problems, our Argus-Courier noted in June that our California Border Patrol then totaled 750 agents, 300 more than just the year before.

In the fight against polio, meanwhile, our Argus cautioned that “No vaccine ever developed has proven 100% effective,” and our paper also sadly noted that one of their own photographers, 25-year-old Marvin Lichtenfeld, had succumbed to the disease, just four days after his first diagnosis.

The Senate’s censuring of Republican Joe McCarthy got a lot of local press as well. The many unwarranted accusations of “Communist sympathizer,” tossed-around by that Senator, finally did him in. He had even accused famed U.S. Major General (and future Secretary of State) George Marshall as having “Red leanings.” Our Editor Duncan Olmsted, a solid Republican himself, commented: ”Censure carries no direct penalty, but it certainly puts the Senator in his place. We trust he remains there, until the voters of Wisconsin (his home state) see fit to retire him.”

The Senate, that year, made it illegal to belong to the Communist Party in the U.S. and that measure passed by a vote of 85 to zip.

In other news of ‘54, America tested the first hydrogen bomb, the Mau Mau Rebellion in Kenya had ended, and New York’s Ellis Island closed as an immigration port. That island port had been established in 1892 and had processed over 12 million immigrants into our country.

In lighter events, Burger King restaurants debuted that year, the Swanson Co. brought out a frozen food dish they called a “TV dinner” and Roger Bannister broke the record for the 4-minute mile. Also, famed baseball hero Joe DiMaggio married the even more famed actress Marilyn Monroe in San Francisco. Marilyn, it was said, vowed to “Love, honor and cherish” Joe.

She didn’t, however, promise to “obey.”

Oh well.

In Petaluma, gas was 29 cents a gallon, the average new home cost $10,250, our newly elected mayor was Vincent Schoeningh, and efforts were underway for a new hospital, a new City Hall and also a new sewage plant. Interestingly, the first item on the City Council agenda that January of ‘54 was a crack-down on the public practices of “Astrology, palmistry, phrenology, crystal gazing, clairvoyance, charms, potions, magnetism and Oriental mystery!” The mayor remarked that it had taken four years to finally accomplish the passing of that ordinance.

Also, a lady named Helen Putnam was president of our Board of Education then, and Helen had some greater ambitions. She was voted onto the City Council and would eventually rise to be our first woman mayor and later, our County Supervisor.

A dynamic force she was to be, too.

In entertainment news, the hot movies were “The Caine Mutiny” and “On The Waterfront,” and premiering TV shows included “The Tonight Show” and “Father Knows Best.” In literature, “Lord Of The Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien was the top read and Sports Illustrated magazine debuted as well. Hit songs were “Rock Around The Clock” and “White Christmas.” Names in the news of 1954 included Gamal Nasser, Ian Fleming, Stan Musial, Rocky Marciano, Bing Crosby, Konrad Adenauer, Mao Zedong, Steve Allen, Ho Chi Minh and Babe Zaharias.

What never ceases to amaze me about “rhyming history” is that the bad things continue to repeat themselves, along with the good. Learning from history appears far easier said than done. It would seem logical to solve some of the bad news, and build on the good.

1954 was 67 years ago and one would assume we would learn something over that time. Well, as our new President Biden said in his acceptance speech last month, “Don’t tell me things can’t change.”

So ... maybe next year?

