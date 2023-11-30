Animal activist sentenced in conspiracy case involving Petaluma poultry farms

A 42-year-old animal activist was sentenced to jail Thursday as hundreds of supporters decried his conspiracy and trespassing convictions stemming from two poultry farm protests outside Petaluma.

A dozen of them watched silently and fought back tears in Sonoma County Judge Laura Passaglia’s courtroom as she sentenced Wayne Hsiung to 90 days in county jail with two years probation.

On Nov. 2, a jury of eight women and four men convicted the Berkeley resident of one felony count of conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of trespassing. They were deadlocked on a second felony conspiracy charge after nearly a week of deliberations.

Charges related to protests at Sunrise Farms on May 29, 2018, and Reichardt Duck Farm on June 3, 2019. The deadlocked count related to the 2019 gathering, which Hsiung denied organizing.

Thursday’s sentencing concludes a 5 1/2-year case that was never about limiting free speech or activism, Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Robert Waner told Passaglia.

Rather, he said, it focused on unlawful, reckless behavior that was potentially dangerous.

“That behavior will not be tolerated in this county,” Waner told Passaglia.

Co-founder of controversial animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere, Hsiung and his supporters argued they were allowed on property under California law stating people may enter property to assist animals that aren’t receiving proper food and water.

Hsiung did not comment during his sentencing hearing, but his probation report showed he conceded to officials that the law applies to animal shelters and participants gathered at Sunrise Farm without consent.

In each event, hundreds of animal welfare activists converged on the properties and removed chickens and ducks they alleged were mistreated.

Their goal, according to Hsiung, was to raise awareness about the mistreatment and encourage discussion to improve conditions in the poultry industry. At Reichardt, participants stormed the property, shut off machines and used bicycle locks to secure themselves to equipment.

Hsiung, who represented himself in the trial, argued that his intentions were not criminal in nature but, instead, were meant to spur dialogue about the treatment of animals.

In her brief comments to Hsiung, Passaglia explained there’s a difference between activism and criminality, and said, “in this case, you chose to break the law.”

Sentencing proceedings

At least 50 of Hsiung’s supporters filled the hallway ahead of sentencing and fewer than 20 of them made it into the courtroom, which fits about 30 people.

A visible security increase was present with about four deputies in the courtroom.

They also were outside the courthouse where hundreds of people waved signs and shouted in support Hsiung.

Ahead of proceedings, a sheriff’s deputy advised everyone not to communicate with Hsiung, who sat in the jury box while wearing a blue jail suit. A woman was told to leave after ignoring the request and her seat was quickly refilled by another supporter.

Among audience members was Mike Weber, co-owner of Sunrise Farms, and Garrett Bergthold, an attorney for Reichhardt Farms, one of the poultry farms.

Standing before the court, Weber told Passaglia that Direct Action Everywhere is an “extremist group” and supporters continue to target the farm.

“It’s a constant source of intimidation,” Weber said.

Weber disputed allegations that his chickens are in poor shape and argued, “We are successful because we don’t mistreat our animals.”

Probation officials wrote Hsiung apologized to Weber for coming onto the property in 2019 as the owner urged the hundreds of protesters to leave.

“I could hear the distress in his voice,” Hsiung told probation officials. “I didn’t like it then. I don’t like it now.

Local civil attorney Izaak Schwaiger represented Hsiung for the sentencing and said he maintains poultry has been mistreated.

“The general conditions at these facilities were really shocking,” he said.

Schwaiger added an appeal is likely but the felony conviction will probably lead to Hsiung’s disbarment..

“It’s definitely a danger zone. It’s an issue,” Schwaiger said.

Prosecutors accused the group of using extreme tactics in order to try to change animal cruelty laws. They contended Hsiung organized protests consisting of hundreds of people and refused to leave private properties.

Ultimately, jurors deadlocked on the second conspiracy charge over the question of whether Hsiung was involved in organizing the Reichardt protest, where participants locked themselves to equipment and gates.

Hsiung claimed he disapproved of their actions that day and was not involved in organizing the event, though he later showed up to show support.

He was the sole defendant in the felony and misdemeanor trial, which has evolved over the past several years amid slow-moving proceedings.

The matter initially included a third demonstration at another chicken farm, which took place Sept. 29, 2018, where at least five other members of the activist group were charged.

However, all except Hsiung entered plea deals or had their charges dismissed.

According to the probation report, “The defendant expressed remorse (for Sunrise Farms) and stated ‘I don’t think we should do anything like that again.’

As for Reichardt, Hsiung said he wished he’d “done more” to stop the lockdown.

