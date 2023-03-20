Animal activists rally in Petaluma to support activists accused of crimes

Animal activists marched and shouted Sunday afternoon in downtown Petaluma in support of animal rescuers charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor criminal offenses in Sonoma County.

About 17 members of Direct Action Everywhere, a Berkeley-based global network of animal activists,began the demonstration at Petaluma’s Putnam Plaza. Demonstrators then marched through rain to rally at Whole Foods, and ended the demonstration at Penry Park.

The rally comes after members of their group, were each charged with second-degree burglary, conspiracy, theft, trespassing and unlawful assembly after they demonstrated with hundreds of others outside Petaluma-area farms in 2019 — first at Sunrise Farms and McCoy’s Poultry Services in 2018 and then at Reichardt Duck Farm.

“It’s inspiring to see how much support there is in the county and beyond to see what happens in this trial,” said Cassandra King, 25, one of the defendants charged in the Sonoma County incidents.

Sunday’s rally featured a cleanup effort along the Petaluma River and a “food share” offering homemade vegan burritos to those in need.

The rally also comes after Merced County jury deeming on March 17 that Alexandra Paul and Alicia Santurio not guilty of misdemeanor theft after rescuing two chickens in September 2021 from a Foster Farms truck in Livingston, California.

A preliminary hearing for the four defendants began in November 2021. It was continued on several occasions before resuming Jan. 19. Ultimately, a Sonoma County judge found there was enough evidence to send their case to trial.

Prosecutors said the protesters forced their way into the poultry facilities and stole chickens under the guise of liberating them from allegedly harmful conditions. In 2019, they say, ducks were stolen and protesters chained themselves to the property.

The defendants are scheduled to appear for an arraignment in April, King said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.