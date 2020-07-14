Animal services contract set for renewal

After two years running Petaluma’s animal shelter, the nascent North Bay Animal Services is poised to ink a six-year extension to operate the city’s animal services worth nearly half a million dollars annually.

The city’s Animal Services Advisory Committee last week endorsed the extension that city staff negotiated. It includes an option for an additional three years. The City Council must approve the deal before the current contract expires on July 31.

North Bay Animal Services formed two years ago to take over the animal services contract from the scandal-plagued Petaluma Animal Services Foundation. Several employees of the former operator complained of a hostile work environment, and the council decided to not renew the group’s contract, worth $478,000 per year.

Besides operating the animal shelter, North Bay Animal Services provides animal control, issues dog licenses, returns missing pets and facilitates cat and dog adoptions.

Committee members said they were impressed with how the organization is managed, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it is a relief to see how well NBAS is doing in this trying, chaotic time,” Committee Chair Caitlin Quinn said. “We’re in good hands and in good shape.”

The original contract included an optional two-year extension. Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran said the longer contract term gives North Bay Animal Services more stability and provides more certainty for the city’s budget.

“What we would like to do is extend the contract for a more predictable time period that benefits both parties, I believe,” he said. “They have more certainty in their funding. For the city ... we have some budgetary certainty for the city’s General Fund.”

The new contract as proposed would eliminate a kickback the city received of $46,000 from dog license fees. Cochran said the city is willing to forgo the fees in order to lock in the set contract amount that will not escalate over the lifespan of the contract

“At that point, the world could look completely different,” he said.

The contract extension comes as Petaluma looks to stake out a fiscally sustainable future. Faced with rising pension costs and lagging tax revenue, city officials have warned that services could be cut unless the city finds a new source of revenue.

The Animal Services Committee did not take a formal vote on the contract extension, but endorsed it in committee member comments.

“What you have outlined makes sense,” Committee member Scott Alonso said. “It seems like a pretty reasonable move given the city’s serious financial constraints.”

North Bay Animal Services Executive Director Mark Scott said the extension would give his organization the stability it needs to grow the nonprofit.

“It really puts us in that same field where you have that support and you don’t have to continually worry and struggle and fight to do the right thing, you can just focus on doing the right thing,” he said. “We’re very happy.”

He said the nonprofit has big longterm plans, including rebuilding a spay and neuter clinic.

Committee member Jessica Kawaoka told Cochran that the city staff’s dedication to the issue shows Petaluma values animals.

“Thank (city staff) for prioritizing the animals and the shelter and finding creative ways to find them some additional funds,” she said. “That just speaks a lot to our priorities as a city.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)