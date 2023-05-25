A year after Sonoma County documented an alarming rise in local homelessness, especially among chronically unhoused people, new figures released Thursday showed a dramatic 22% drop in the number of homeless people.

Officials attributed the sharp reversal, in part, to a surge of spending on emergency housing, including former hotels repurposed during the pandemic to transition homeless people into permanent homes.

The reversal also includes the number of people who are chronically homeless — those who have been continuously homeless for one year or more and/or those who have become homeless on four or more occasions within the past three years.

Last year, that population was up by 43% over the previous count in 2020, to 726 people. This year, the point-in-time count in January showed it had decreased by 24%, to 550 people.

Overall, the number of homeless people in Sonoma County — both unsheltered, including in motor vehicles, and those living in emergency shelters or transitional housing — dropped from 2,893 to 2,266. That is the largest single-year drop since 2015, when there was a 27% drop.

“Last year’s news was not good,” said Chris Coursey, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “This year, it’s kind of amazingly positive news.”

The findings were released two months after the county opened its first outdoor managed tent encampment at its government campus in Santa Rosa to relocate dozens of people living on the Joe Rodota Trail, long one of the biggest flash points in the county’s homelessness crisis.

According to the county’s new preliminary report, the number of people who are homeless and without any shelter decreased from 2,088 last year to 1,291 this year. Meanwhile, the number of people who were homeless but sheltered rose from 805 in 2022 to 975 this year.

The roughly 40 people living in trailers at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds were considered sheltered; as were another 55 people living at Los Guilicos Village, the tiny home village off Highway 12 across from Oakmont.

People living on the Joe Rodota Trail who moved to the county’s emergency tent encampment, about 65 individuals in all, were counted as unsheltered, because the count took place before they moved, said Dave Kiff, director of the county’s homelessness services division.

“’Sheltered’ means we're connecting with them, even if it's a really light touch or a much heavier touch where we'd like to give wraparound supportive services. We want to get you into housing, even if it's a tent, even if it's a pallet shelter at (Los Guilicos) Village,” Kiff said.

“Then we'll, to the extent you're willing, provide you with services. If you say, ‘No, I'm not ready,’ we're going to check back with you in a week. If you're still not ready, we're going to check back with you in a month. But at least we're connecting with you. Where before, when you're on the street, the connection is limited, if it's there at all,” he said.

Officials traced the improvements partly to cities and the county government working together more.

“The needle on crisis was not moving with respect to encampments, with respect to individuals that we were seeing who need to move from unsheltered to sheltered,” said Tina Rivera, the county’s director of human services, whose department includes the homelessness services division. “So the collaboration and the partnership between the cities and the county has really helped to move the needle and to decrease these numbers.”

Figures from January ground survey

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires annual point-in-time counts for those jurisdictions seeking federal funding related to homelessness.

The county Continuum of Care — a collaboration of county governments, nonprofits and other organizations that is meant to direct efforts to tackle homelessness — got about $4 million in federal funds this year. It also disbursed about $6 million in state and local funds.

This year’s Jan. 27 count made use of over 150 volunteers, outreach workers and paid guides, who fanned out over Sonoma County to count the population of homeless people.

In some key ways, the benchmark against which to measure this year’s results is the 2020 count, county officials said.

That’s because while the methodology was similar, the process of training and counting and reporting in 2022 was substantially altered by the pandemic, said Michael Gause, the county’s ending homelessness program manager. Among the differences: although people were still counted in person, pandemic-era constraints meant there were many fewer paid guides with experience of homelessness, and a lot of training and reporting of numbers was performed virtually and in a less organized fashion, Gause said.