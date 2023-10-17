The Spring Hill School kindergarteners ventured to Petaluma Market for their first-ever field trip a few weeks ago. According to their teacher, the first unit in their project-based learning curriculum is looking at the question, “Where does food come from?”

Of course, Petaluma Market is a great place to visit and learn all about what our local community of Sonoma County has to offer. The educational tour at the market included the opportunity to see and talk with members of each department, visit the walk-in refrigerator, practice categorizing items into food groups, and even do a little taste testing before bagging ingredients to take back to school and making a pizza for the class.

While the younger students explored the market, The school’s fifth graders got hands-on learning with the science curriculum as part of the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The report states these students “tossed their protective scientist goggles on and put their experimenting skills to the test, experimenting with Elephant Toothpaste, and revealing the intricacies of chemical reactions.” Students developed hypotheses by making scientific observations, measuring reaction times, following scientific protocols and identifying indicators of chemical reactions.

Get ready to Run, Walk, and Move!

Elementary schools all over town have been hosting their fun walks/runs, move-a-thons, and more. Meadow Elementary and Corona Creek Elementary in the Waugh School District just held their two-campus annual Fun Run. Meadow School Principal Catina Haugen reports that the event raised money to support music, art, library, technology, and STEAM.

“Our PTO put on a great event! Our students ran hard, the spectators cheered them on, and volunteers kept the whole thing rolling along,” shared Haugen. As an incentive to meet the event's fundraising goal, Mr. Holley and Mrs. Haugen promised to dress in banana costumes for the day at the Fun Run! In addition to the Waugh School District, St. Vincent Elementary, Liberty School, Dunham School, and McKinley School all reported fun and successful jog-a-thons. Valley Vista, McNear and Grant will be putting on their Run, Walk, & Move events later this month.

Two Rock School’s Transitional Kindergarten, Kindergarten, first, and second grade classes took a trip to the Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch, where students enjoyed various outdoor activities, and each received a pumpkin. Superintendent/Principal Stephen Owens said, “Before visiting the patch, students learned about the life cycle of a pumpkin, which made seeing pumpkin flowers in person even more exciting!”

Back at school, with the pumpkins in students’ hands, teachers introduced measuring concepts by using scales for weighing and measuring tapes to determine the circumference. Finally, students decorated their pumpkins to celebrate the Fall season. Another successful year at the pumpkin patch for the youngest Two Rock School Bobcats!

Two Rock School students also participated in the cardboard challenge inspired by Caine's arcade. The program invites students to unleash their creativity and build something unique using cardboard, recycled material, and imagination. The Two Rock Bobcats presented some fantastic designs, from games to creatures and more.

Dunham Principal Ani Larson shared the news that the first single school districts football game of the year with Dunham versus Liberty ended in a tie! “The beautiful afternoon and a supportive crowd made a great day for all.” Larson also noted the teams had some dedicated fans and cheerleaders who made signs to root for the teams.

Petaluma High’s Auto Shop and Engineering program received a donation of three 505HP twin-turbo engines courtesy of Maserati of Walnut Creek. “This will allow us to better study modern direct injection engines,” shared instructor Keith Benson. Benson also offered a special thanks to Brian Pain for organizing this donation and helping load the machines into the trailer so students could return them to campus and start working on the project.

Kenilworth Junior High student Hazel is hosting her sixth annual community coat drive for people in need. This dedicated seventh grader is looking for donations of new or gently used coasts of all sizes, especially for kids and larger sizes. The donated coats will be given out for free at the Redwood Gospel Mission’s annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Hazel plans to collect donations until Nov. 19. What an excellent example of kindness and compassion. For more information on how to support this program, visit srmission.org/gtb.

Harvest Christian School welcomes the change of season with the Transitional Kindergarten class taking a field trip to Cornerstone Sonoma. The adventure tied into a seven-week unit studying plants and pollinators. The class got to see the inside of a beehive, taste honey, and learn that honey can look and taste differently at different times of the year, depending on what plants are blooming.