Another Petaluma donut shop owner targeted by thieves

To help Alice Kao and her family, donate to gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-alice-kao-of-sunrise-donuts

Months before news spread about the home burglary of Keny’s Donuts owners Ray and Sophy Heng, a similar burglary happened at the home of another donut shop owner in town.

Alice Kao, who owns and operates Sunrise Donuts on East Washington Street, said two burglars broke into her home on Feb. 9, making off with jewelry and a large amount of cash.

As with the burglary at the Heng residence, Kao’s thieves were assisted by a getaway driver in a dark van, she told the Argus-Courier this week.

She believes the similarities are no coincidence. Based on what she learned about the Heng family and what happened in her own Petaluma home – which she shares with two other adults, a child and a teenager – Kao believes it’s “the same crew,” she said.

Eleven months later, she still wanted to stay quiet about the burglary for fear of retribution. But after Ray Heng paid her a visit to talk about what happened, and her own customers urged her to share her story, Kao decided to come forward.

The burglary

At about 9 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2023, Kao received a call from her sister, who had left the home they share about an hour earlier, saying that someone had entered their home, Kao said.

Kao immediately closed Sunrise Donuts and went to the east Petaluma home she had bought just three months prior in what she thought was a relatively safe neighborhood near Kenilworth Junior High School and Safeway, she said.

She entered her room to find her belongings strewn everywhere.

“I (went) to check my money, jewelry. It’s gone,” she said, adding that her sister’s room was also ransacked, and that many thousands of dollars’ worth of cash and jewelry, including her wedding jewelry, had been stolen.

She noticed that wads of riel – Cambodian currency – and fake jewelry were among the items left behind.

Kao then went to her neighbor’s house, who called Petaluma police for her. They arrived shortly after and began an investigation.

According to what police and her neighbor told her, two men had entered her backyard from a side gate and then entered the home from a window they managed to open without breaking it, Kao said. They first rifled through a downstairs bedroom before ransacking the upstairs bedrooms.

Just before Kao’s sister arrived home, her neighbor noticed two men leaving by the front door of the house, which the neighbor thought was odd, Kao said. As reportedly also occurred in the Heng burglary, a dark van was parked on the street, which the burglars got into before it drove off, she said.

After her neighbor called police, “I (didn’t) want to do anything,” Kao said. She sat under a tree and gathered herself from the shock.

Petaluma police Lt. Matthew Parnow confirmed that Kao’s residence was burglarized in February, adding that authorities “are evaluating whether the two burglaries could be connected.”

While burglaries in Petaluma “are fairly uncommon,” the potential connection is concerning for police, Parnow said. He encouraged Petaluma residents to call police if they think someone might be casing a residence.

Fundraiser to help

Like the Hengs, Kao is from Cambodia. She moved to Petaluma in 2013 to buy the donut shop she mostly runs on her own, with some help from her mom and her sister, Shompas Kao, who also owns a sandwich shop in Santa Rosa, Kao said.

Also like the Hengs, the Kao family kept their cash at home, a custom brought over from Cambodia. But they learned the hard way that their cash is safer in a bank.

Though she tries to push thoughts of the burglary out of her mind, Kao said she is always scared. She has “no idea” who did it, and doesn’t want to make judgments on who it could be – but she, like the Heng family, believes whoever did it had been watching her for some time, Kao said.

Lori Luther, a longtime customer turned close friend, has helped set up a GoFundMe page for Kao and her family. She hopes the fundraiser will help her friend, who she said works 10 to 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Luther learned about the burglary from Kao soon after it happened, but “She didn’t really announce it or make a big deal about it,” she said.

“She didn't know if she should say anything. She was nervous,” Luther said.

A longtime customer of both Keny’s Donuts and Sunrise Donuts, Luther has also voluntarily managed the Facebook pages for both donut shops for years, and posts announcements as needed, she said.

Update on Hengs

Both Sophy and Ray Heng thanked the community for the outpouring of support they received from both strangers and longtime customers in Petaluma and beyond.

“It’s a miracle,” said Sophy Heng from the donut shop she’s run for nearly 30 years. Unlike when the news first broke, she was smiling.

Though the Hengs have cleaned up their home, they continue to “feel so violated” from the burglary, Ray said. As a result they “can’t sleep straight,” Sophy added.

As of this week, the Go Fund Me page set up for the Hengs had raised over $157,000, and they’ve been selling out of donuts since news of the burglary broke, Sophy said.

Meanwhile, members of the community held another fundraiser at the shop last week, and an 8-year-old boy who sold hot chocolate donated the proceeds to the Heng family, Sophy said.

“Incredible people (in) Petaluma. You can’t find (a) town like this. It’s just amazing,” she said.

