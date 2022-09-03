Antioch pair suspected in Petaluma vehicle burglary, credit card theft

Two Antioch residents who broke into parked vehicles and used a stolen credit card at a Target store in Petaluma were arrested Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Julian Owens, 45, and Tamara Bradford, 37, are suspected of possessing stolen property after officers found them outside Target near Washington Street, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, police responded to a vehicle burglary in a restaurant parking lot at 23 Petaluma Boulevard North.

The suspects fled in a van and the victim reported seeing one of them in the passenger seat with their stolen property, police said.

The victim later reported their credit card was being used at Target, where officers found the suspects inside the van.

As police searched the van, a second victim reported their vehicle was burglarized on Petaluma Boulevard. Officers located stolen property in the van worth about $11,000.

Authorities believe a third person involved in the thefts had fled before police arrived.

