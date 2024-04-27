A hotly contested hotel project proposed for downtown Petaluma is undergoing additional environmental scrutiny, and the city is hosting a meeting this week in preparation for the coming environmental impact report.

The meeting on an EIR for Appellation Hotel is set for Wednesday evening, May 1, with the intention of gathering public input on the scope of the report.

Even after the meeting, residents may submit written public comments until 5 p.m. May 13 by emailing petalumaplanning@cityofpetaluma.org.

The report is intended to “assess how the proposed hotel’s design fits in with our city’s aesthetic character and cultural history,” according to a city Facebook post.

The proposed 93-room, 6 story hotel at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard S. and B Street has drawn significant public criticism. In response the developer, EDK Development, has agreed to move forward with the more stringent review.

This comes six months after the principal environmental planner submitted the initial environmental review – as required under the California Environmental Quality Act – and gave a mitigated negative declaration for the project.

Though the project “could have a significant effect on the environment, there will not be a significant effect in this case” due to proposed or existing revisions by the developer, according to the mitigated negative declaration on file.

The hotel project is coupled with a proposed Downtown Housing & Economic Opportunity Overlay, which proposes an overlay district to allow building modifications and increases to building height beyond existing zoning regulations that would make way for the hotel project. With a General Plan update underway, opponents of the project view the overlay as a loophole for zoning change considerations.

The May 1 meeting is 5:15-6:15 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center, Conference Room #2, 320 N. McDowell Boulevard.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.