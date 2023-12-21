April Derby celebrated her last day as a librarian Tuesday at Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley, in a heartfelt conclusion to a 24-year career at the same school she attended as a child.

For the last quarter-century, Derby has served as the school librarian to cultivate a love of reading among the school’s students, while working alongside their parents and teachers.

In that time she’s worked with thousands of students, and built a reputation for knowing exactly what children like to read.

“You know, it’s like my secret spidey skill. … I don’t know how that really came to be,” she said.

She recalled how children would come in searching for something, and Derby would remember the book they checked out the previous week and offer suggestions based on that.

“It kind of became a thing where people were just amazed that I could remember, but I’m with the kids so much, it didn’t seem (as) amazing to me as it did to other people,” she said.

One parent described the school library as “the heart of Cherry Valley,” and Derby “the heartbeat” of it.

“We've watched all three of our kids learn to love reading because of her warmth, assurance and intuition bordering on telepathy,“ said Cherry Valley parent Nina Gruener. While this marks the end of an era, Gruener said she has ”no doubt“ the library Derby built will continue to buzz with community and ”bookish energy.“

Liza Eichart, principal at Cherry Valley, described Derby as a “real leader” who “quietly spearheaded” a number of initiatives, such as writing grants to get computers for the school, ensuring the library’s books are representative of its students and their interests, and hosting a number of evening events for families.

“She’s laid some really solid groundwork that will continue on,” Eichart said.

Derby also kept tabs on which units teachers reviewed each year, and often borrowed books from other schools or spoke with publishers about getting books related to those topics so that teachers had a stack of 25 or 30 books students could access, Eichert said.

“We talk a lot these days about connecting kids to their learning, whether it’s a teachable moment” or helping students follow their interests beyond the classroom. “I think she does a beautiful job of helping make that happen,” she said.

Derby has an unusually close connection to Cherry Valley: Not only is she a former student, but her three daughters and two of her grandchildren also attended the school.

“Three generations of my family have gone to Cherry Valley,” she said.

Derby happened to substitute for the school secretary the summer before she started, found out about the position and thought “that’d be amazing,” she said.

She worked as a paralegal for many years before this job, but after having children, she wanted to find something that would be a better fit for their family.

Her library training came as part of her paralegal training and through her volunteer experience as a parent. Before she even considered a librarian’s role, she supported Friends of Cherry Valley, a nonprofit and major financial supporter of the library which also covers the librarian’s salary.

“I loved being in the library,” she said.

When she first began that role, the library was just finishing a remodel. A few weeks after that was finished, Derby set up the new library layout, and “It's been that way now for 24 years.”

“That’s kind of fun to know that I got to create the space, the atmosphere and my vision for it being a place that people would gather in. It still feels that way,” she said.

Over her tenure, the school grew to offer classes between transitional kindergarten and eighth grade, and Derby “built up” the middle school section accordingly, Eichert said.

”In the library, it's a pretty sacred place where the students are allowed to completely read for pleasure. So they can come in and borrow whatever they want,” Derby said.

And she loves being able to nurture their discovery, whether it means checking out a book on polar bears, graphic novels, or Harry Potter.

“I've been able to nurture that and be able to help kids learn to relax and enjoy reading without all the other pressures attached to it. I get to be the cozy reader,” she said with a laugh.

The librarian also gave guidance to parents who might be struggling to understand why their child is stuck on reading, say, Captain Underpants. For Derby, that’s alright because they’re reading.

“It's important for me to not just work with the kids, but work with families and also teachers and remind them, we have to value their choice,” she said.

For the past year and a half Derby has been sharing her role with fellow librarian Sarah Rainey, who will now take over the librarian post full-time.

As for life after retirement, Derby has some travel plans with her husband, but she also looks forward to an “extra cup of coffee in the morning” and time to walk her dog every day.

“I love my life in Petaluma. So I feel like I don't need a vacation from my life, which is a really good feeling,” she said.

The couple is also planning to welcome their seventh grandchild in March.

“I'm looking forward to the gift of time with my family and friends,” she said.

