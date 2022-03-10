Argus-Courier Editorial Cartoon March 10, 2022

After a three-year, coronavirus-caused hiatus, the Petaluma Downtown Association's Butter and Egg Days parade is coming back to downtown Petaluma.

We had a little fun with this week’s cartoon, but have no doubt the whole affair will go smoothly.

If you’re interested in participating in this year’s parade, fill out an application here:

B&E Parade Application

And check out the guidelines right here:

B&E Parade Guidelines

For more information, go to petalumadowntown.com.