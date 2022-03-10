Subscribe

Argus-Courier Editorial Cartoon March 10, 2022

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
March 9, 2022, 6:15PM

After a three-year, coronavirus-caused hiatus, the Petaluma Downtown Association's Butter and Egg Days parade is coming back to downtown Petaluma.

We had a little fun with this week’s cartoon, but have no doubt the whole affair will go smoothly.

If you’re interested in participating in this year’s parade, fill out an application here:

B&E Parade Application

And check out the guidelines right here:

B&E Parade Guidelines

For more information, go to petalumadowntown.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette