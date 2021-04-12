Subscribe

Argus-Courier seeks first day of school photos

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
April 12, 2021, 10:52AM
Updated 4 hours ago

For thousands of parents across Petaluma, Monday marked the first school dropoff of the year - perhaps the first ever for many.

The Argus-Courier was there to document some of the moments from this unprecedented first day of school, but we would love to feature more stories and photos.

If you’d like to see your photos featured online or in this week’s print edition of the Argus-Courier, please send photos, along with student name, age, grade level and school, to tellus@arguscourier.com.

And from all of us at the Argus-Courier, welcome back!

