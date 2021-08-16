Subscribe

Argus-Courier seeks reader input on Afghanistan collapse

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
August 16, 2021, 9:37AM
Updated 5 hours ago

Echoes of the 1975 evacuation of Saigon in south Vietnam rang out for Americans over the weekend, as leaders and western diplomats scrambled to flee Afghanistan while the Taliban continued its rapid-fire takeover of the country, including Kabul.

The Argus-Courier wants to hear from Petalumans who have thoughts about the Taliban’s takeover, as well as the United States’ failed attempt to reinvent Afghanistan during the past two decades.

Whether you were a member of the military who served there, your family was affected by the war, you’re a researcher studying the war’s impacts or a taxpayer with concerns about the loss of life and soaring costs in Afghanistan, we want to know what you think.

Please share your name, contact information and how you’ve been impacted by either Afghanistan’s collpase or America’s role in reshaping the country by writing in to tellus@arguscourier.com. We may contact you for a future story.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette