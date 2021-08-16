Argus-Courier seeks reader input on Afghanistan collapse

Echoes of the 1975 evacuation of Saigon in south Vietnam rang out for Americans over the weekend, as leaders and western diplomats scrambled to flee Afghanistan while the Taliban continued its rapid-fire takeover of the country, including Kabul.

The Argus-Courier wants to hear from Petalumans who have thoughts about the Taliban’s takeover, as well as the United States’ failed attempt to reinvent Afghanistan during the past two decades.

Whether you were a member of the military who served there, your family was affected by the war, you’re a researcher studying the war’s impacts or a taxpayer with concerns about the loss of life and soaring costs in Afghanistan, we want to know what you think.

Please share your name, contact information and how you’ve been impacted by either Afghanistan’s collpase or America’s role in reshaping the country by writing in to tellus@arguscourier.com. We may contact you for a future story.