Argus-Courier sets record with 19 California Journalism Award wins

Every year the California Journalism Awards invites hundreds of newspapers from across the state, from small weeklies like the Argus-Courier to major dailies like the Los Angeles Times, to submit their best work of the prior year. In the 2021 contest, the Argus-Courier was awarded 19 honors, including first place for Coverage of Newsom Recall, Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Land-Use Reporting, Agricultural Reporting, Photo Essay, Photojournalism and Sports Action Photo.

“The Argus-Courier has always punched above its weight class when it comes to the California Journalism Awards,” said publisher Emily Charrier. “We don’t do it for the recognition, but it’s wonderful when our dedicated staff are honored for their hard work and contributions.”

Hosted by the California News Publishers Association, entries are judged by journalists across the state, as well as experts in the field from around the country. The contest is split based on a newspaper’s circulation size and whether it is weekly or daily, which puts the Argus-Courier in the 4,301-11,000 weekly division.

“The awards for our website is particularly satisfying,” said Charrier, who was recently voted chair of the California News Publisher’s Association’s board of directors. “The future of journalism is online, and we strive to give our readers fresh news every single day.”

First Place

Coverage of Newsom Recall: “Meet the state senator spending big to keep Newsom in office,” by Tyler Silvy

With less than two weeks remaining before the first recall election since 2003, local Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, emerged as Newsom’s biggest backer in the state legislature. This story explored the reasons why.

First Place: Coverage of COVID: Julie Smith of Petaluma contracted COVID-19 last April. Her frontline work as head cashier at the Grocery Outlet ceased for 7 months as she recovered from the illness. The mother of four is grateful to her adult children for their support as she navigated the debilitating illness and the lack of income and health insurance. Almost a year later, Smith continues to use a nebulizer. _Petaluma, CA, USA. Sunday, March 14, 2021. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic: “A frontline worker’s harrowing battle with COVID,” by Kathryn Palmer, Crissy Pascual

This emotional story showed the dramatic impact of the pandemic on frontline workers, with tight writing and emotive photography.

Land-Use Reporting: “Petaluma’s second SMART station,” by Kathryn Palmer and Tyler Silvy

The saga to build Petaluma’s second SMART station took up plenty of ink in the Argus, leading to more than a dozen stories in 2021.

Agricultural Reporting: “Cannabis fight heats up in rural Petaluma,” by Tyler Silvy and Crissy Pascual

Residents’ concern over Sonoma County’s expanding cannabis industry was detailed with solid reporting and good writing, judges said.

Multiple awards were given for the Argus’ work on Steamer Landing. The Petaluma Police Department swept the homeless from Steamer Landing Park on Friday, April 30, 2021. Worrying about where they will go next, Sarah Gossage cries in the tent she and her boyfriend, Mark vanDerVen, set up next to the Petaluma River. She was upset because she thought she would be given more notice of the sweep because she has a plan to move and get a job soon._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Photo Essay: “Steamer Landing,” by Crissy Pascual

The heartbreaking images of homeless residents with nowhere to go was powerfully portrayed in this photo essay.

First Place: Photojournalism. Bryan Briceño, a senior at Casa Grande High School helped carry his grandfather, Aurelio to safety when his house on East Court in Petaluma was flooded from Sunday’s rainstorm. The Briceño patriarch has an amputated leg and his son, Juan, Bryan’s uncle, who also lives with Aurelio, is in a wheelchair and both were unable to escape without assistance from the knee deep water that flowed through their house. Bryan and several other family members and friends helped clean up on Tuesday, October 26, 2021._Petaluma, CA, USA._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF).

Photojournalism: by Crissy Pasqual

Longtime Argus photographer Crissy Pascual’s incredible body of work, including dozens of photos taken throughout the year, was honored with a top prize.

First Place: Sports Action Photo. Petaluma’s Minna Stess, 15, is a member of the US Olympic skateboarding team and recently won a national championship. On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, she joined a couple of friends to ride at the skatepark in Petaluma but prefers to skate elsewhere, citing that the conditions are outdated there._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Sports Action Photo: “Minna Stess,” by Crissy Pascual