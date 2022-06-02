Argus-Courier sets record with 19 California Journalism Award wins
Every year the California Journalism Awards invites hundreds of newspapers from across the state, from small weeklies like the Argus-Courier to major dailies like the Los Angeles Times, to submit their best work of the prior year. In the 2021 contest, the Argus-Courier was awarded 19 honors, including first place for Coverage of Newsom Recall, Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Land-Use Reporting, Agricultural Reporting, Photo Essay, Photojournalism and Sports Action Photo.
“The Argus-Courier has always punched above its weight class when it comes to the California Journalism Awards,” said publisher Emily Charrier. “We don’t do it for the recognition, but it’s wonderful when our dedicated staff are honored for their hard work and contributions.”
Hosted by the California News Publishers Association, entries are judged by journalists across the state, as well as experts in the field from around the country. The contest is split based on a newspaper’s circulation size and whether it is weekly or daily, which puts the Argus-Courier in the 4,301-11,000 weekly division.
“The awards for our website is particularly satisfying,” said Charrier, who was recently voted chair of the California News Publisher’s Association’s board of directors. “The future of journalism is online, and we strive to give our readers fresh news every single day.”
First Place
Coverage of Newsom Recall: “Meet the state senator spending big to keep Newsom in office,” by Tyler Silvy
With less than two weeks remaining before the first recall election since 2003, local Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, emerged as Newsom’s biggest backer in the state legislature. This story explored the reasons why.
Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic: “A frontline worker’s harrowing battle with COVID,” by Kathryn Palmer, Crissy Pascual
This emotional story showed the dramatic impact of the pandemic on frontline workers, with tight writing and emotive photography.
Land-Use Reporting: “Petaluma’s second SMART station,” by Kathryn Palmer and Tyler Silvy
The saga to build Petaluma’s second SMART station took up plenty of ink in the Argus, leading to more than a dozen stories in 2021.
Agricultural Reporting: “Cannabis fight heats up in rural Petaluma,” by Tyler Silvy and Crissy Pascual
Residents’ concern over Sonoma County’s expanding cannabis industry was detailed with solid reporting and good writing, judges said.
Photo Essay: “Steamer Landing,” by Crissy Pascual
The heartbreaking images of homeless residents with nowhere to go was powerfully portrayed in this photo essay.
Photojournalism: by Crissy Pasqual
Longtime Argus photographer Crissy Pascual’s incredible body of work, including dozens of photos taken throughout the year, was honored with a top prize.
Sports Action Photo: “Minna Stess,” by Crissy Pascual
