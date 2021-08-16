Argus-Courier wants to feature back-to-school photos

On Tuesday, thousands of Petaluma students - from kindergarten to high school - will return to classrooms for the start of fall classes.

It’s the first on-time, in-person return to school since the fall of 2019, and the Argus-Courier will be on hand to document the historic occasion.

But we need your help!

We’re building a photo gallery of back-to-school photos, and we invite the school community - parents, students, teachers and more - to submit their back-to-school photos for possible inclusion online and in the Argus’ Thursday print edition.

Submit photos, including names, grade levels, schools and other relevant details to tellus@arguscourier.com.

And from all of us a the Argus-Courier, welcome back!