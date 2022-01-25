Neighbors to plant oaks near Petaluma High

On Saturday, a group of neighbors near Petaluma High School will gather to plant 15 native oaks in front of the High School, a project that is a longtime dream of two people in particular, Steve Schramm and George Beeler. Both are members of the Petaluma Good Neighbor Association.

PGNA has been working with the school and school district for more than 10 years on tree planting projects along the streets that surround the school. This planting represents the largest so far, and sets the stage for more plantings in the future.

The high school Environmental Club, under the guidance of faculty advisor Kris Camacho, will assist in the planting, helping to beautify the front of the school, as well as to provide a future habitat for native bird, insect, and micro-organisms

Additional support has come from ReLeaf Petaluma, a Petaluma organization that champions the preservation and expansion of the community forest canopy in Petaluma.

To foster an appreciation among all participants about the foundational role trees play in the web of life, and to help the trees thrive, a mindfulness coach will sprinkle the root ball of each tree with mycelium, a form of fungal nutrient.