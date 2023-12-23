Petaluma police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Friday evening in the parking lot of the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets shopping center.

According to police, two victims said they had parked their vehicle in the parking lot near the entrance to the shopping center when the suspect, wearing a mask, got into the back seat of the vehicle and pointed a gun at them.

The suspect demanded their belongings and both victims complied, police said. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction. Petaluma police searched the area but could not find the suspect.

The suspect, who the victims described in his thirties, was wearing a black mask that covered the lower portion of his face, a black baseball hat and a dark colored jacket.

Police said the victims described the weapon used in the robbery as a black semi-automatic handgun.

Petaluma police ask that anyone who my have witnessed the incident should contact Officer Sawyer Johnson at sjohnson@cityofpetaluma.org or 707-781-1270.

You can also contact the Petaluma Police Department’s non-emergency line at 707-778-4372.

