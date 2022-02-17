Arnold Riebli pleads not guilty to vehicular manslaughter

A settlement conference was held for Arnold Riebli Thursday morning, Feb. 17, at the Sonoma County Superior Court. The longtime Sonoma resident and Petaluma egg farmer is charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter related to a fatal accident last summer.

Riebli’s San Francisco-based attorney, Harris B. Taback, entered a plea of not guilty, and talked about the importance of patience, as the defense needed “an opportunity to finish a thorough investigation.”

Riebli was involved in a three-car accident on Old Adobe Road in July that resulted in the death of Napa resident Gail Forte, 63, a teacher who taught English as a Second Language at Silverado Middle School, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

According to California Highway Patrol’s report, speed was a factor when Riebli’s Chevrolet Colorado rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Israel Montanez Rodrigues, 51, of Napa on the afternoon of July 21. The men were driving east, but the force of the impact sent Rodrigues’s car into the westbound lane of traffic, where it collided with a Chevy Volt that carried Forte. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP spent months investigating the collision before recommending that the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office prosecute Riebli for the incident.

Sonoma County Superior Court Commissioner Laura Passaglia scheduled the next court appearance for May 19 when there will be a status conference on the case, Taback said. The maximum sentence for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence is one year in county jail.

“This case is going to be resolved, whether we will go to trial, whether there will be some kind of agreed-upon resolution, it’s just too early to tell,” Taback said.

Taback acknowledged the heartache of the fatal accident last summer. “There is no doubt that there was a tragic accident here. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family, the survivors,” Taback said. “That doesn’t mean it was criminal conduct.”

