Arnold Riebli to return to court Feb. 17

The first court hearing to consider Sonoma rancher Arnold Riebli’s single misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter took place on Wednesday, a perfunctory launch to the legal process.

His next scheduled appearance will be a Feb. 17 settlement hearing, when Riebli’s attorney and prosecutors with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office will consider possible resolutions for the case, with the goal of avoiding a jury trial, if possible.

Deputy District Attorney Keren Freeberg is the prosecutor assigned to the case. Riebli’s lawyer is Harris Taback, who has an office in San Francisco and has worked as a defense attorney for 37 years. Taback served as president of the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association from 2011 to 2012.

The deadly three-car collision took place on Old Adobe Road in July. CHP reports allege that Riebli, traveling at an excessive rate of speed, rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado, which crossed the center line and collided with a Chevy Volt. Gail Forte, 63, who was a passenger of the Volt, died on scene, according to California Highway Patrol officer David deRutte. The driver of the Silverado and the Volt were also hospitalized, along with Riebli, who sustained minor injuries.

Forte was a wife and mother to five children and grandmother of eight. The longtime ESL teacher also served in the Peace Corps and was an avid quilter and crafter.

After three months of investigation, the CHP recommended charges be filed against the well-known egg producer, citing Riebli’s speed as negligent. The District Attorney’s office agreed to press charges in October.

