Art Committee supports Black Lives Matter art

Petaluma’s Public Art Committee Thursday supported protecting the Leghorns Park art project that has blossomed into a galvanizing force for the local Black Lives Matter movement and has pushed city officials to take steps to encourage related public art projects.

The approval from the Public Art Committee is the first step in the city’s recently-launched discussion to designate the Leghorns Park community project as a city-sanctioned public artwork, a move that many activists have demanded. There is currently no legal recourse to prevent the art from being defaced, as it has not been formally approved by the city.

A stretch of the park’s tennis court fencing transformed into a central focus for local activists and residents supporting the Black Lives Matter movement after it was routinely destroyed then rebuilt over the last few weeks.

“Leghorns Park has really become a grassroots focal point for Petaluma’s expression related to racial injustice and it has grown from a few things to a lot of things, including community members and local artists,” said Planning Manager Heather Hines.

The 7-member body also voiced support for allocating funds for a Black Lives Matter street mural project and hiring artists of color to install the piece. Similar large-scale street murals have popped up in recent weeks in cities such as Seattle, Austin, Washington, D.C. and Flint, Michigan. Palo Alto will also soon install its own iteration, with Hines pointing to the project’s timeline and process as a potential guide for Petaluma.

A few committee members offered Washington Street, a large cross-town connector, as a potential location for the street mural.

“I think now is a really good time to make some big statements about supporting community art and finding places to put other murals that expresses community sentiment,” said committee Vice Chair Katherine Plank. “I think the field is wide open right now and it’s not the time for us to shy away from being involved in this movement.”

What is now a highly visible collage of signs and artwork plastering nearly every available space of a section of tennis court fencing began with a group of Petaluma girls aged 11 to 14. They call themselves the Kindness Committee, and members Julia Bilal and Kendelle Lannert spoke on behalf of the group at Thursday’s meeting.

The girls had been weaving messages in chain link fencing across town, and once word spread that their “Black Lives Matter” tulle message at Leghorns Park was destroyed multiple times, community members brought pieces of art to bolster and support the girls’ efforts and messages of racial equality.

“After hearing from the Kindness Committee, I’m struck by how this is the time to really make some powerful statements, and I think we can do that through our art,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn.

The city announced its Monday city council meeting will feature two agenda items related to the local artistic expression of support for the Black Lives Matter movement. One proposes temporarily establishing the exterior of the tennis courts at Leghorns Park as a designated public forum to allow for the display of art and signage, effectively protecting it and barring its destruction. The other item will see a vote on the Public Art Committee’s support to approve and fund a Black Lives Matter street mural, using money from the Public Art Fund.

