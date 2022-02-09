Art Ibleto’s name would go on Cotati post office under bill passed by House

Cotati’s post office would be named after Art Ibleto, Sonoma County’s heralded Pasta King, under a bill approved Tuesday by the U.S. House of Representatives.

An industrious and fun-loving Italian immigrant, Ibleto dished out his pasta and polenta at the Sonoma County Fair and countless benefit events and received local, state and congressional awards for his community service.

Ibleto, who in 1949 left Italy and emigrated to Sonoma County with just a fifth grade education, was still going to work at his commercial kitchen near Cotati days before his death at age 94 in November 2020.

The Cotati City Council passed a resolution urging Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, to introduce the measure recognizing Ibleto’s legacy, and the congressman obliged.

Calling Ibleto “the embodiment of the American dream,” Thompson said he “raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable causes and his philanthropy knew no bounds.”

“I was honored to know him and call him my friend,” Thompson said in a statement.

The post office at 502 E. Cotati Ave. would be renamed the Arthur Luis Ibleto Post Office Building under Thompson’s bill, which now goes to the Senate.