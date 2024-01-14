Arthur Murray Dance Studio coming to Petaluma

Petalumans looking to brush up on their cha-cha might want to swing by the new Arthur Murray Dance Center slated to open in east Petaluma this spring.

The franchised dance center teaches “all kinds of ballroom and social Latin dances,” from the aforementioned cha-cha to salsa, waltz, foxtrot, swing and more, said co-owner Jenny Lynn Gomez.

The new studio may have a soft opening in March, with a hard opening planned for May 1. Hours will be Monday to Friday, 12 to 9 p.m., Gomez said. It will be located at Leghorn Marketplace shopping center in the space previously occupied by Exchange Bank.

This is “an opportunity to bring the dance community to Petaluma,” Gomez said. “We have a big base of students from (Petaluma) and we wanted to open a location for those students."

Traffic on the highway sometimes makes it a 45-minute haul for students going to Santa Rosa, “So it’d be ideal to have something closer to them,” she said.

She and her husband, CJ Gomez, currently own studios in Santa Rosa, Napa, Millbrae and Monterey. The larger franchise has over 260 locations in 22 countries.

Though most dances are partner dances, Gomez advised those without a dance partner not to worry as they can always dance with instructors – and the first lesson is always free.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.