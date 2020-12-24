As California tribal casinos stay open, concerns grow about health, safety

Tareef Talala, owner of The Village, a restaurant and sports bar in downtown Palm Springs, was forced to stop offering in-person dining this month when the state issued stay-at-home orders.

So when he stopped by to check out the scene at the Morongo Casino, Resort and Spa in Cabazon, it was a jolt to see some of his regular customers enjoying a night out just 20 miles up the road. The tribal casino's indoor restaurants and bars are open alongside its gambling options.

"I care about COVID-19, I care about disease," Talala said. "But how can we control it if people are going there, then coming back out?"

It's a question many Coachella Valley residents and even some casino employees are asking as California has added more than 1 million COVID-19 cases in the past six weeks. Tribal gaming facilities are not subject to the state's regional stay-at-home orders, and most in California are keeping their doors open, even as limited data points to outbreaks at some casinos.

In San Diego County, more than 630 coronavirus cases have been tied to seven area casinos from late June to mid-December, according to a report published this week by KPBS. Linking a case with a casino means that a person was there within two weeks of being diagnosed with the virus, but does not mean the person contracted COVID-19 there or infected anyone else, the outlet reported.

In the Central Valley, Harrah’s Northern California in Ione, owned by the Buena Vista Band of Me-Wuk Indians, opened last year. A casino in Jackson is operated by the Jackson Rancheria Tribe and the Ione Band of Miwok Indians plan to build a gaming facility in Plymouth.

Placer County officials reported that one "apparent outbreak" this month has led to about a dozen cases so far. San Bernardino County, which has three casinos, reported no outbreaks at tribal casinos.

While public data about COVID-19 cases and casinos remains piecemeal across the state, some public health experts are concerned that the indoor properties are open while about 98% of Californians are currently under a state stay-at-home order. Available intensive care unit capacity in the Southern California region is hovering at about 0% this week.

"I think (casinos staying open) has the potential for a really negative impact and increasing cases in this pandemic," said Juliet Morrison, a virologist at the University of California, Riverside.

In interviews with The Desert Sun, four employees from three California casinos expressed similar concerns: They feel stuck in a dangerous work environment but don't want to be unemployed and without health insurance during a pandemic. All spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation from their employers, but showed proof of employment to The Desert Sun.

"I think (casinos) should close, at least for two or three weeks, not even a month, just to help get this pandemic a little bit under control," said an employee from Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. "Especially for the sake of nurses and doctors — I can't imagine what they're going through right now."

The four casino workers reiterated that they don't speak for every employee, and that there are differing opinions within the workforce. Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio alone has roughly 1,000 employees.

Still, some feel it's only a matter of time until they get COVID-19.

"It's an incredibly stressful place to work," one employee of Fantasy Springs said. "Most of us feel we are just waiting for our turn to get the virus."

Some safety restrictions loosen over time

Native American tribes, as sovereign nations, are not required to follow the state's current shutdown orders. And each California tribe with a casino has taken a different approach to operating during the pandemic.

Some are only offering takeout from their restaurants during the shutdown, while others are allowing visitors to eat and drink inside.

At Fantasy Springs, owned by the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, indoor restaurants and bars are open. The last few weeks have been busy, two casino employees said. And because non-tribal card rooms in the region were forced to close, there seem to be more players traveling from places like Los Angeles County — the epicenter of the state's COVID-19 surge.

"We're getting crowds of people every day now because there's nowhere else to go," said the first employee. "We have a whole new clientele."

By staying open and welcoming visitors, Fantasy Springs is undermining the goal of the latest shutdown, as well as the economic hardship that other businesses are forced to suffer, the employee added.