As ICE continues pandemic-era arrests, North Bay hotline fields hundreds of calls

For more information about the Rapid Response program, go to Facebook.com/NorthBayRapidResponse or go to the North Bay Organizing Project’s website northbayop.org . For help, call the Rapid Response hotline at 707-800-4544.

A shift in federal immigration enforcement strategy, as well as resident familiarity with a North Bay program meant to protect undocumented workers are being credited for decreasing calls for help.

Nevertheless, during a pandemic that hit poor and minority communities hardest, including undocumented residents on the front lines of the crisis due to their “essential worker” status, the North Bay Rapid Response Network fielded hundreds of phone calls from those seeking help.

In 2020, the network answered about 500 phone calls from Sonoma County residents, and the the group’s trained legal observers were called upon six times to help document enforcement action for undocumented residents, officials with the three-year-old response group say. They were called in reference to 15 arrests, and advocates say the group provided numerous referrals to legal resources for callers seeking to protect themselves from federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Although advocates say ICE tactics have changed a bit, resulting in one-third as many calls to the network as were placed in 2018, the risks of detention have also shifted dramatically amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are frightened. If they’re detained their chance of catching the virus increases dramatically,” said Susan Shaw, executive director of the North Bay Rapid Response Network

Advocates say that what they see out on calls is just as daunting as it was before the pandemic although ICE tactics have changed a bit.

“Sometimes people just disappear and the family doesn’t know where they are,” said Shaw, who goes out on ICE calls.

The Rapid Response Network, fostered by the North Bay Organizing Project, launched its hotline in November 2017, receiving 72 calls in its first two months. Vikki Duree, who works with the network, said that during the first few months, the group’s primary emphasis was community outreach, providing know-your-rights training and training legal observers.

Then the calls started pouring in.

In 2018, the group received more than 1,782 calls, including 47 ICE incidents with multiple detentions. In 2019 they received 921 calls including nine ICE incidents with multiple detentions.

DuRee explained that from 2017-19, ICE carried out mostly mass enforcement actions which sent people scrambling for safety while others were detained.

In 2020, though, field operations were put on pause during the first months of the pandemic, according to the agency’s annual report. And though ICE resumed sweeps in the fall, officials say in-field action still dropped due to a change in policy at the border.

Advocates noticed the shift, saying ICE began going after longtime community members with standing deportation orders. Because these were stable community members, ICE was able to detain people at their homes, often as they were leaving for work. ICE officers were even seen at the courthouse, detaining people as they showed up for court, advocates say.

Despite the drop in calls, volunteers with the network say they’re confident residents are more educated about their rights and are aware that help is a phone call away.

Petaluma Council Member and RRN volunteer Dennis Pocekay said he hopes it has helped those at risk to be more careful.

Pocekay said he believes the decrease in calls has been in large part due to the hotline being something new in that first year or so with folks calling to make sure they knew how to use it. “After they used it once, they were satisfied and it was no longer new.

I don’t think that explains the continuing decline,” Pocekay said. “I think ICE has at least slightly decreased activity, as well as changed tactics.”

Pocekay, a medical doctor, is concerned about the health and well-being of undocumented residents who are already feeling the brunt of the pandemic.

“Certainly our undocumented populations have higher frequencies of COVID-19 infection, due to living in closer quarters, and having jobs that sometimes require them to choose between contracting/spreading disease or getting a paycheck,” Pocekay said.

There is hope, though. Shaw has also seen good outcomes happen when people understand what their rights are and act accordingly.

Undocumented residents enjoy many the same Constitutional protections as U.S. citizens, particularly those enshrined in our Bill of Rights. And advocates have worked to ensure undocumented residents understand their rights, as well as provide on-site witnesses to ICE action.

“Once ICE is at the door, we ask that people immediately call the RRN hotline and provide an address or the nearest intersection,” said Pocekay, a Rapid Response network volunteer.

As soon as the RRN hotline receives the call, their legal observers rush to the scene. Meanwhile the bilingual dispatcher stays on the line with the caller, making sure they know their rights and instructing them on how best to respond.

The first legal observer to arrive becomes a videographer, the second begins taking notes, the third acts as a second videographer and the fourth to arrive will be a liaison with community members. The fifth legal observer works with ICE operatives.

Local residents joined the network in 2017 after Petaluma’s City Council passed the “It Won’t Happen Here” ordinance, becoming a Sanctuary City. But advocates say the need is still great.

“I do think we will continue the current level of sanctuary, and hope that under Biden this will be adequate to keep people safe,” Pocekay said. “I am reluctant to say it is safe just yet. I would advise folks to stay where they are for now, until there is a path to citizenship.”