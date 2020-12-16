As ICUs hit capacity, California hospitals turn to desperate measures

With intensive care units in Southern California and the Central Valley lurching perilously close to full capacity Tuesday, officials are turning to increasingly desperate measures to prevent the state's coronavirus surge from killing more patients.

Hospitalizations are continuing to rise at unprecedented levels, and officials have limited options for boosting capacity. Among the tools: Canceling scheduled surgeries; keeping critically ill patients in emergency rooms; sending ICU patients into step-down units earlier; training nurses from elsewhere in hospitals to help with intensive care; and increasing the numbers of patients an ICU nurse can treat.

California has recorded a cumulative 1.65 million coronavirus cases and more than 21,400 COVID-19 deaths. The state has far fewer cumulative cases and deaths per capita compared with other states, but a surge in infections related to pandemic fatigue and Thanksgiving has resulted in the worst wave of the pandemic so far.

Ambulances waiting at hospitals for six hours

In Los Angeles County, emergency rooms are so crowded that some ambulances have been forced to wait as long as six hours to offload patients, said Cathy Chidester, director of the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency. Some patients arriving by ambulance are asked to sit in the emergency department lobby so the ambulance can depart.

California is also desperately seeking more medical staff from overseas, perhaps from as far away as Australia, while opening field hospitals to care for non-ICU patients in places such as Costa Mesa, Porterville, Sacramento and Imperial; other facilities are on standby status in Riverside, Richmond, Fresno, San Diego and San Francisco.

Officials around the state said that hospitals are sinking into a crisis state, but that a widespread overwhelming has not yet occurred.

"Our healthcare system is quite stretched: Not yet to the breaking point, but steadily marching towards that point," said Dr. Sara Cody, the Santa Clara County health officer.

Some regions, including Los Angeles County, have enough physical bed capacity but are running very low on the staff needed to care for patients.

Limits to expanding hospital capacity

But there are limits to how much hospitals can expand. They can expand, like a water balloon, to meet a certain level of demand, said Dr. Ahmad Kamal, Santa Clara County's director of health preparedness. But they've already expanded a great deal, and yet "there's more and more stress being put on these hospitals.

"And like a water balloon, when it explodes, it's not subtle."

On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health said available ICU capacity in Southern California was just 1.7%, down from 2.7% a day earlier. The situation was particularly grim in Riverside County, which was at zero available ICU capacity as of Tuesday. Available ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley was also effectively maxed out and has been fluctuating between zero and 1.6% since Saturday.

Some counties have asked the state for additional staffing help, but there is just not enough available staff for the enormous demand. "They're not able to fill all the requests that we've got," said Shane Reichardt, spokesman for the Riverside County emergency management department.

"The situation is obviously getting worse," Reichardt said. "No matter where you stand politically, it's fairly undeniable that when people start getting together and congregating over holidays, et cetera, we see a corresponding bump in the number of cases."

'We have very dark days ahead'

The state's supply of nurses has been focused on skilled nursing facilities for good reason, Kamal said, but that's leaving hospitals on their own when it comes to staffing surge beds.

The shortage of staff can simply mean that exhausted doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists just work even more, raising the risks of mistakes and poorer standard of care, given that they've been on the front lines for 10 months of the pandemic.

"We have very dark days ahead," Cody said in tearful remarks to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. "We are truly, truly in the worst place we have ever been in this pandemic by a very large margin."

The nightmare scenario is one in which ICU capacity is so overstretched that instead of two or three patients assigned to each ICU nurse, they're forced to watch over seven patients — the kind of overwhelming workload that can increase mortality for not only COVID-19 patients but also other critically ill patients. There have been overwhelmed hospitals across the world during the pandemic, such as in New York City and northern Italy, where the death toll was severe.