As Santa Rosa pastor battles COVID in ICU, 3 members of flock fear risk of outbreak

When the California Department of Public Health eliminated its capacity limits for places of worship on April 11, pastor Ross Reinman sent a devotional message to the congregants of his Santa Rosa church, Calvary Chapel The Rock.

“Civil authorities are given by God to govern civil affairs,” Reinman wrote. “They can regulate taxes, enforce the criminal code, and make sure everyone’s safe. But they can never interfere with God’s laws that govern the way Christians serve Him.”

The title of the devotional was “Assembly Required,” and the implication was clear, several church insiders say, especially coming from a minister who had regularly downplayed the coronavirus during the course of the pandemic: Calvary Chapel The Rock wanted people in the pews, virus or no virus.

“It’s costing people their lives,” said Chris Johnston, who joined The Rock a year ago. “There’s no other way to put it. I would not feel good about myself if I didn’t bring attention to this.”

Now Reinman, a 61-year-old Hodgkin lymphoma survivor, is battling a severe bout with COVID-19. Doctors took him off a ventilator Thursday after his condition had stabilized, but he remains on oxygen in the ICU at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa.

Several other church leaders have tested positive for the virus, according to sources who say The Rock has remained open for meetings and prayer groups during most of the outbreak and has not fully disclosed the extent of the illness in its ranks or strongly urged churchgoers to stay away.

Two other church whistleblowers interviewed by The Press Democrat spoke on the condition that their names not be used because they fear being ostracized from their faith community. Johnston said he decided to come forward because the situation hit close to home. He contracted the coronavirus in April 2020. He lost a relative to COVID-19, and one of his parents has been fighting the pandemic on the front lines.

“I took it very personally,” Johnston said. “It was a slap in the face, not just to my parents but to everyone working so hard to get this behind us.”

An associate pastor at The Rock disputed the characterization by Johnston and the other sources and said his leadership team has been upfront with members.

“When we received reports that individuals involved in the church had tested positive for COVID, and it was thought to be connected to one of our small group gatherings, we actively sought to confirm the reports and to provide appropriate care to those involved,” Adam Wilson wrote in an email.

Johnston and another church regular who asked to remain anonymous said they believe large numbers of church members remain unvaccinated. Johnston said that based on his conversation with members of the congregation, he believes the number is easily above 50%.

If true, it would make the church a prime example of what currently worries doctors and public health officials most — a concentrated population of unvaccinated residents now exposed to the delta variant or other highly transmissible forms of the coronavirus. The result, if the sources are correct, is just the sort of outbreak the experts have been warning against.

‘This is an absolute outbreak’

Sonoma County is in the midst of a resurgence of the virus. The county’s new daily case rate is now 6.3 per 100,000 people with a test positivity rate of nearly 4% — both marked increases from a month ago. At least eight people died in the first two weeks of July. Sonoma County joined six others in the Bay Area, along with the city of Berkeley, in advising all residents to resume wearing masks in public indoor spaces. Los Angeles County will mandate that practice this weekend.

Sonoma County officials would not address whether there is an outbreak at Cavalry Chapel The Rock or at any other church, even though they have acknowledged a recent outbreak at Sam Jones Hall, a Santa Rosa homeless shelter, where at least 85 people are suspected of carrying the coronavirus.

“If this is true, I’m extremely disappointed this is the case,” said Sonoma County supervisor James Gore, whose district includes Calvary Chapel The Rock. “More so, because I’ve worked with so many churches that follow the science — despite their frustrations at the health orders. I have supported their attempts to protect not just rights, but protect people.”

Calvary Chapel The Rock was founded in Sebastopol in 2013 and is a growing evangelical Christian church that worships in a remodeled warehouse off Piner Road. Its three Sunday services draw anywhere from 200 to 400 people, and one source estimated the total congregation at 700 to 900, though Wilson cautioned that the church has no formal membership list.