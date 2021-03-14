As Sonoma County moves into red tier, restaurants, gyms and other businesses let more customers indoors

There was a new special on the menu Sunday for the breakfast rush at Dierk’s Parkside Cafe in Santa Rosa: inside tables.

The first customers when the diner opened at 7 a.m. preferred one of the outdoor tables, but a second group actually cheered at the option of sitting indoors, said longtime waitress Amber Keogh.

Already vaccinated against COVID-19 and weary from a year of taking their workday meal breaks in parking lots, the crew of Santa Rosa police sergeants and a lieutenant were delighted to sit around a table over breakfast and talk shop.

“This is a way to return to a little bit of normalcy,” Sgt. Ryan Hepp said. “We’ve done our best to keep providing our business to them, so this was another opportunity.”

Eight months after being forced to close indoor dining to help stem the spread of COVID-19, restaurants and other Sonoma County businesses were finally allowed to reopen indoor operations Sunday.

From indoor dining at restaurants to inside workouts at gyms, public activities resumed at businesses that have withstood the long shutdown.

Dierk’s had been serving diners at 11 outdoor tables, but on Sunday began seating customers inside at four tables and counter spots, only a portion of the restaurant’s normal indoor capacity.

“I think it feels really good just to have people back in here,” Keogh said. “Plus, it’s less cold.”

Unlike many other Bay Area counties, Sonoma County had been stuck in the purple tier, the most restrictive stage of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, because it had been unable to reduce high transmission rates of the infectious disease.

California reached a key vaccination milestone Friday with the vaccination of 2 million of the state’s poorest residents, a turning point in the battle against the virus.

With that threshold reached, the state authorized Sonoma, Mendocino and 11 other counties to move into the red tier of the state’s four-stage community reopening plan, a shift that expands the type and size of indoor activities allowed under public health rules.

The advance also permits schools to resume in-person instruction for all grades from transitional kindergarten through grade 12, with certain conditions and modifications for campuses.

Local restaurants and gyms can welcome customers indoors again, with limits on capacity. Grocery stores and retail shops can expand the number of people allowed inside.

Movie theaters, zoos and aquariums that have totally shut down can welcome patrons back at 25% capacity.

Other businesses allowed to reopen include breweries and distilleries without food service, which will be able to serve customers with limited operations that require reservations. Bars that don’t serve food must remain closed until the county’s case rates improve even further and the area advances into a less restricted category.

For these businesses to continue offering indoor service, the county’s daily virus infection rate must go no higher than 10 per 100,000 residents. The county’s case rate, released weekly, was at 9 on Tuesday, or an adjusted level of 8.2 per 100,000, an amount recalculated based on the number of COVID-19 tests residents are taking.

Sonoma Fit, which operates gyms in Petaluma, Sonoma and Novato, reopened its Petaluma gym for indoor workouts on Sunday. About a dozen people were working out indoors early Sunday afternoon, lifting weights and exercising on treadmills. All wore masks.

The gym had a temperature scanner at the entrance to check members for fever and had placed spray bottles of cleaner at every workout machine. Tents, used for outdoor exercise classes, will remain up for the time being.

Being back on the treadmill followed by a full circuit of weight lifting was a welcome step toward the sanity-saving routine Mark Grima used to have at his old gym. Grima, 36, of Petaluma, joined Sonoma Fit in July because of the outdoor classes, and he was happy to get back inside the gym Sunday.

“It feels great — it’s great to go right after work,” said Grima, who works at a pizza restaurant and a plant nursery.

Gym owner Adam Kovacs joked that he’s “10% happy,” referring to the capacity he’s allowed at his gyms, which translates to 45 people at the Novato location, 40 in Petaluma and 35 at the Sonoma gym.

Sonoma Fit has lost about half its members — which means that about half of its customers have remained loyal through shutdowns, online classes and outdoor sessions. Kovacs said the company has made no layoffs and retained about 100 of its 120 trainers, managers and fitness instructors who worked there before the pandemic hit.

“I believe the science, but being too restrictive and taking away people’s access to health, is crazy,” Kovacs said.