As thousands of Sonoma County students prepare to head back to school, officials urge vigilance

With Sonoma County on the cusp of the biggest wave of students returning to campuses in more than a year, officials are urging caution and strict adherence to COVID-19 health and safety protocols as thousands of children head back to classrooms this week.

While a handful of private schools have been offering in-person instruction for months, scores of public districts are now reopening their campuses two weeks after Sonoma County’s long-anticipated emergence from the purple tier, the most restrictive in the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.

Nearly 20,000 students across 30 campuses will either be back on campus or have the option to attend some classes in person by the end of the week, according to Sonoma County Superintendent of Education Steve Herrington. That number is expected to double by April 15.

Students in the Rincon Valley and Mark West school districts returned to campus Monday. Santa Rosa City Schools, the largest district in the county, will open its campuses Thursday to thousands of transitional kindergarten through sixth graders who are enrolled in a hybrid program, spending part of their weeks on campus and part in distance learning classes.

The widespread return to in-person instruction was greeted as largely good news, but county health officials and education leaders this week urged school staff, students and parents to remain vigilant in adhering to health and safety guidelines as national health leaders warn of yet another surge of the deadly virus.

“With all of these hundreds, thousands of children returning to school, particularly the older ones, it’s going to be extremely important to maintain these measures and for everyone to take responsibility to prevent any spread within the school system, especially from child to adult — that is the big issue — and again, among their peers,” Dr. Urmila Shende, the county’s vaccine chief, said Monday. “It has been done in other school systems and we are hoping that people will understand the importance of it and be able to keep the case rates low in Sonoma County as well.”

A large percentage of the nearly 11,000 secondary students enrolled at Santa Rosa City Schools campuses are expected to return to in-person instruction starting April 26.

The return to campuses across the county comes after students have been learning from home for more than a year. Campuses were shuttered nearly overnight after March 13, 2020.

And it comes just days after Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, admitted having a feeling of “impending doom” about national case rates, adding “right now I’m scared.”

But parents, increasingly desperate to have their children return to more meaningful in-person instruction, have pushed for months to reopen classrooms. That has sparked tension with teachers and school staff, who have advocated for strict adherence to safety protocols and widespread vaccinations for school employees.

The latter has proven pivotal in reopening campuses. It was an effort spearheaded by the Sonoma County Office of Education, which coordinated a clinic and offered vaccinations to nearly 17,000 educators from preschool and day care operators to college instructors. SCOE wound down its daily inoculation program last week.

“We offered close to 17,000 opportunities for vaccines,” Herrington said. “We got through it all and I want to say thank you to everybody.”

The vaccination effort, as well as Sonoma County’s move to the red tier after spending months in the most restrictive purple tier, were crucial factors in the widespread returns to school. But much as they did over holiday breaks and events that have traditionally inspired large gatherings, county officials are keeping a close eye on case rates as more and more students head back to the classroom.

“I really think that we waited a long time for schools to open and it has taken a great toll on families and on kids and the education system, so we are cautiously moving forward,” county health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Monday. “I don’t think we’ll really know the impact until we experience school openings here for a month or two.”

Kate Pack, the county’s lead epidemiologist, said Monday it was too early to tell if campus reopenings have led to any uptick in cases, but acknowledged county officials are keeping a watchful eye on the numbers.

“On the (epidemiology) team we are doubling our number of people following schools as more schools are reopening,” she said. “We will be closely tracking cases as cases emerge, but right now it’s really too early to say.”

As campuses have opened their doors and high school sports have returned for many students, Herrington warned against students and others slipping into complacency. He pointed to the cancellation of at least two football games last week after teams were shut down because of COVID-19 protocols.

“I realize that we have been in this cocoon environment for so long. It’s just so exciting to go sort of spread our wings and get out there. But we need to remember that we want to get to yellow,” he said, referring to the least restrictive tier in the state’s color-coded coronavirus reopening plan. “Yellow is the goal for the fall.”

Restrictions lessen when counties move from the red tier to orange and are lessened further in the move from orange to yellow. Herrington described reaching yellow as allowing for an “almost regular school environment.”

“If we are in yellow in the fall, we have much greater liberty than we do right now and we all need to work toward that goal.”

