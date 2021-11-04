Ask the PAC: About those 100-year-old sycamores on Petaluma’s Redwood Highway

Argus-Courier contributor and Petaluma historian John Sheehy takes a crack at this week’s Ask the PAC question, which centers on century-old sycamore trees in town.

Question: I was told a while ago that the lines of sycamore trees along the divided portion of Petaluma Boulevard North, extending from Magnolia Avenue to Denman Flats, were planted after World War I as a memorial to our troops. Does anyone know if that is true?

Answer: The trees were planted in 1921 by the Petaluma Woman’s Club for ornamentation and to provide shade to drivers. The club raised more than $1,000 ($15,000 in today’s currency) to plant more than 500 trees on the stretch of Redwood Highway, which cut through downtown Petaluma and served as the main road north before the 101 freeway.

Each tree was named honor of a donor in alphabetical order, beginning the Petaluma Argus newspaper. The Courier newspaper was also honored with a tree, as was the Petaluma Poultry Journal. A warning was issued that anyone caught damaging or destroying the trees would be thrown in jail.

At the time, a handful of other California cities also started planting trees along highways leading into their downtowns, some as memorials to soldiers killed in World War I.

Stands of sycamore trees were introduced to Petaluma in 1907 the Ladies Improvement Club to help beautify the city. After consulting with arborists at UC Berkeley, the sycamore was determined to be the most appropriate ornamental tree varietal given Petaluma’s soil and water conditions, and the fact that their roots would not clog sewers nor push up sidewalks.

Thanks to a generous donation from Josie Hill, the club planted their first stand of sycamores around the B Street School on the corner of Fifth and B Streets, which, in 1911, was rebuilt as the Lincoln School, and today serves as an office complex, still shaded with the sycamores.

In 1917, George and Ida Belle McNear donated 1,250 trees — mostly sycamores — to the Tree Planting Committee of the Woman’s Club (the Ladies Improvement Club having ceased operation) to plant along the streets of Petaluma for shade.

In 1921, the Woman’s Club began their fundraising drive to plant sycamores along Redwood Highway shortly after the citizens of Cotati started planting Black Walnut trees along the highway north and south of their town center. One hundred years later, hundreds of the planted sycamores remain along Petaluma Boulevard North.