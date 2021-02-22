Ask the PAC?: Argus-Courier aims to answer burning questions with new feature

Have you ever wondered about a new street sign, questioned the rationale of public parking layouts or just gotten downright curious about Petaluma?

The Argus-Courier wants to hear from you.

As part of a new weekly feature called Ask the PAC, our staff will get to the bottom of your most burning questions and provide insight into those vexing daily curiosities.

We will answer news questions, sports questions, community and entertainment questions, historical questions, city government and education questions. There’s no limit on topic, except that we’ll only answer questions specific to Petaluma.

So if you’ve got a question that needs answered, simply email askpac@arguscourier.com.

Tyler Silvy is editor of The Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.