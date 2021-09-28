Ask the PAC: Breaking down the myriad coronavirus numbers

Since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the Bay Area in February 2020, we’ve been faced with a daunting set of statistics, metrics and ratios to keep up with.

And with most of those measures changing over time, it’s little wonder when confusion slips in about how we’re tracking the pandemic - even a year and a half later.

This week’s question was submitted a couple of weeks ago, as coronavirus case and positivity rates were trending downward.

Question: How can the number of new cases per 100K be going down for days, the test positivity rate be going down for days, and for the same time frame, the number of active cases is increasing. This has been going on for more than a week. What exactly do those numbers measure? What do they even really mean?

Answer: We reached out to Sonoma County public information officer Matt Brown, who happens to be the former editor of the Argus-Courier, to get to the bottom of this question.

Brown said the case rate per 100,000 residents measures how many people tested positive for COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. There are about 500,000 residents in Sonoma County, so the county basically takes the total number of daily cases and divides by five.

For example of last week, there were about 25 new daily cases per 100,000 people, meaning there were about 125 new cases per day overall, county-wide.

The other important thing to note about cases per day is that those numbers are captured as a weekly average, with a weekly lag, meaning the number represents a snapshot of the county one week prior.

The number of active cases represents the total current number of people who are sick with COVID-19 right now, Brown said.

“As people recover from COVID, they come off the active list,” Brown said. “So if 10 new people got COVID today and five people recovered, the active cases would increase by five.”

Sonoma County tracks this, as well as a variety of other data at its online dashboard. Find it by going to socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/coronavirus-cases/ and clicking on “COVID-19 Data.”

There, you’ll find helpful information about cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations across the county.